‘Big Shoes To Fill’: Chris Pratt Gets Real About What It’ll Take To Get Him To Return As Star-Lord In The MCU

Chris Pratt isn’t shutting the door on returning as Peter Quill in any upcoming Marvel movies, but he’s got some conditions. While walking the red carpet for his new Netflix release, the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared his thoughts about what it would take for him to reprise his role as Star-Lord, emphasizing that the studio has some pretty “big shoes to fill” in finding a replacement for filmmaker James Gunn to helm another GotG flick.

In an interview on the red carpet premiere of his 2025 movie release, The Electric State, the Jurassic World star discussed with ComicBook the challenges and prerequisites for returning as the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, which all fall under the first name "James." Pratt explained:

Of course, I would love to do it with James, he’s got a conflict of interest that makes that impossible at the moment of course. I don’t know, I’m open to anything. It would have to be great storytelling and it would be really tough. He’s got big shoes to fill.

The Parks and Recreation veteran has a point—Marvel Studios has a tough challenge ahead if they plan to continue Star-Lord’s story without James Gunn. The director’s signature mix of humor, heart, and cosmic spectacle played a massive role in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy’s success, making it difficult for another filmmaker to step into his shoes.

If you’ve watched the Marvel movies from the beginning, you might recall that the Guardians characters haven't always felt quite the same when seen outside of Gunn’s films. Their appearances in other MCU projects sometimes left fans feeling like the characters were slightly off, reinforcing just how much the filmmaker’s vision shaped them, making them some of the best Marvel movies and best space westerns ever put to screen.

The conclusion of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 left Peter Quill's future open-ended, with the character returning to Earth to reconnect with his grandfather. A post-credits scene teased, "The Legendary Star-Lord will return," suggesting Marvel's intention to further explore Quill's adventures. However, with Gunn's departure to DC Studios, the direction of Star-Lord's storyline remains uncertain.

The Passengers actor’s openness to reprising the role is contingent upon the quality of the narrative and the creative team behind it, which is par for the course after a trilogy. He has previously expressed a willingness to reunite with Gunn, even if it happens within the DC Universe. In a May 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, Pratt stated:

Well, it probably makes more sense that I would be Star-Lord again. But anything is possible, and especially with James over at DC. Maybe there’s something that would be right over there. Maybe both. How about both? I think it’s 100% both.

As much as I’d love to see “The Legendary Star-Lord” make his return, I could also get behind the Mario Bros. veteran voice actor joining an upcoming DC flick, as long as Gunn is directing, of course. Then again, “both” is also a very good choice, too.

As for the upcoming The Electric State, Pratt's latest venture is set to premiere on Netflix on March 14, 2025. Directed by former and future MCU directors Joe and Anthony Russo, the film is an upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel. It features an ensemble cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Ke Huy Quan, and Stanley Tucci. The story follows an orphaned teenager, portrayed by Brown, who traverses a retro-futuristic landscape in search of her missing brother, accompanied by a mysterious robot.

For now, Star-Lord’s MCU future is up in the air, depending on the right story and a creative team that can do the character justice. While fans wait for updates, check out our list of upcoming superhero movies to see which action-packed flicks are headed to theaters next, or check out Chris Pratt’s tenure in the MCU by streaming all the movies with a Disney+ subscription.