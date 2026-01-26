Was Chris Pratt Sad Star-Lord And Gamora Didn’t Get Back Together In Guardians Vol. 3? Honestly, His Take Is Great

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Cinephiles who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that certain franchises stand out as fan favorites, chief among them being James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy. Some fans were bummed that Gamora and Star-Lord didn't get back together during Guardians 3's ending, and now Chris Pratt has weighed in with his thoughts.

Vol. 3 followed up with the motley group of cosmic heroes, including Zoë Saldaña, whose character Gamora was revived in Endgame thanks to some time travel by Thanos and his forces. This version of the character didn't have the memories of her previous Guardians adventures, including her romance with Peter Quill. While appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pratt shared his thoughts about the pair not getting back together, saying:

No, I don’t think [I’m sad]. I think it’s more interesting. The conflict is probably more interesting. Because I think relationships that run their course have a relatively natural progression…. I mean, they can both be very interesting.

Star-Lord has spoken. And it sounds like the Parks & Rec star was actually happy with how things shook out with Gamora and Peter. Namely because it presented more interesting storytelling options, rather than just seeing the two cosmic heroes happy together. But that's seemingly not what the majority of fans wanted.

The two Guardians of the Galaxy's romance made up one of the most beloved couples in the entirety of the MCU. That's what made her death in Infinity War so tragic, and why Star-Lord famously punched Thanos right when they were getting his Gauntlet off. Later in the same podcast appearance, Pratt went on to speak about how the former couple ended up, saying:

I don’t think that would’ve been a good arc for Quill and Gamora. I thought it was, in fact, more interesting the way they did it. She came back, she was someone else. It’s more sad, and it also sets you up to tell more stories.

Points were made. The Gamora that appeared in both Endgame and Guardians 3 simply wasn't the same character that fans (and the rest of the team) knew and loved. She simply hadn't yet fallen in love with Peter, so their reunion didn't make a ton of sense. Instead, she was happy with her life as a Ravager, although she did share a sweet moment with Star-Lord during Vol. 3.

The end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 featured a title card that claimed Star-Lord would be back in upcoming Marvel movies, although when that'll be remains to be seen. For his part, Chris Pratt thinks that the lack of a Gamora reunion opened the door for more compelling stories for the character, saying:

Now, there’s more opportunities to tell more stories about Peter Quill, because that’s a trauma he has in his life, and it didn’t end happily. So and now, he would be, where we should find him, would be in a real position to try to define himself. He doesn’t have the obligations of a family and a wife and all that stuff.

I totally see this point. Peter might have never returned to Earth to reunite with his grandfather if he still had a happy relationship with Gamora in space. Let's just hope that his future in the shared universe becomes clear soon.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list, and Chris Pratt's new movie Mercy is in theaters now.