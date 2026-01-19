Chris Pratt’s Take On What Star-Lord’s Been Up To Since Guardians Vol. 3 Has Me Cracking Up

There are more than a few established Marvel Cinematic Universe characters that haven’t appeared on screen in a few years now, and one of them is Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill. The legendary Star-Lord was last seen in 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which ended with him taking some time away from the eponymous team. Inquiring minds are curious as to what Quill has been up to as of late. Pratt fielded that question, and I wasn’t expecting him to provide such a funny answer.

Chris Pratt Shares A Humorous Take On Star-Lord’s Whereabouts

At the end of Guardians Vol. 3, not only does Quill decide to take a leave of absence from his team, but he also makes his way to Earth. It’s on his native planet that Peter reunites with his grandfather, Jason, in Missouri and decides to spend some time with him. Based on the post-credits scene, which saw the two Quills sitting at the breakfast table and discussing their neighbors, it seemed Peter was keeping a low profile. As Pratt opined to ScreenTime, though (as seen on X), the space adventurer is doing a bit more than that:

[He’s] probably denying the fact that he was responsible for the death of Iron Man while simultaneously trying to convince people that he was a superhero at some point.

I can’t help but laugh over Pratt re-opening what’s arguably become one of the biggest discussions regarding MCU lore. During the events of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, Quill, Tony Stark, Stephen Strange, Peter Parker and other members of the Guardians had Thanos subdued and were about to remove the Infinity Gauntlet from his hand. However, Quill lost his composure after learning of Gamora’s death, allowing the Mad Titan to break free. Even directors Joe and Anthony Russo cast blame on Star-Lord.

Of course, the universe was ultimately saved, but Tony Stark died in the process. I can’t help but laugh over the notion of Quill trying to convince the people of Earth that he’s not only not responsible for Stark’s death but that he’s been a superhero as well. Chris Pratt also thinks there’s one another on-brand activity Quill’s been busy with:

Probably catching up on the music from ‘70s pop all the way until when he came back. There’s a lot of music to catch up on.

Given Quill’s supreme love of music, I could easily imagine him listening to a plethora of songs that are new to him. He might be listening to some contemporary tunes by the next time fans see him but, then again, his next MCU appearance is still far from confirmed.

What Does The Future Actually Hold For Star-Lord?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription – ends with a title card, which promises that Star-Lord will return. Since it’s been nearly three years since the film was released and there’s still been no clarification, fans are curious about if or when they’ll see Quill again. By July 2024, Pratt was playing coy about returning as Quill, though he expressed a willingness to play the character again.

Some fans are still holding onto hope that Quill will return alongside his fellow heroes in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. That film will see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the Fantastic Four and more take on Doctor Doom. It’s hard to say whether Chris Pratt will reprise his role in either that movie or in its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars, but it feels like there’s at least a chance. In the meantime, whatever Quill is doing ahead of any potential return, let’s hope he’s not being a nuisance while on Earth.