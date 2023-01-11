Ryan Reynolds Shoots Down Deadpool 3 Rumor While Responding To Hugh Jackman's Latest Jab

We went a long time without hearing much news regarding what was happening with Deadpool 3, but the threequel has been making some major progress for close to a year now. The biggest update so far came last September, when it was revealed that Hugh Jackman will reprise Wolverine opposite Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with the Mouth. But just because these two are now working together on this highly-anticipated upcoming Marvel movie doesn’t mean Reynolds and Jackman’s infamous “feud” is over. Quite the opposite, as exemplified by Reynolds shooting down a Deadpool 3 rumor while responding to Jackman’s latest jab against him.

Last week, Hugh Jackman took to social media to plead with voters at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences not to nominate “Good Afternoon,” one of the songs in Ryan Reynolds’ Apple TV+ movie Spirited, for the Best Original Song category at the upcoming Academy Awards. During the video, Jackman mentioned he has to spend the next year shooting, as he called it, Wolverine and Deadpool with Reynolds, so his costar potentially winning such an honor would make him “insufferable.” Cut to today, Reynolds delivered a courteous response to Jackman’s jab on Twitter… well, up until the very end, as you’ll see below.

For Hugh-r consideration. pic.twitter.com/0qDASD4xDmJanuary 11, 2023 See more

Ryan Reynolds is on his best behavior for most of this video, saying he wouldn’t stoop to Hugh Jackman’s level and instead sincerely praised his fellow actor’s performance in The Son. But at the end of the video, after Reynolds “accidentally” knocked the camera over, he’s heard saying:

Wolverine and Deadpool. Who’s he kidding? Not on your life, Chappie.

That’s a solid jab back at Hugh Jackman on Ryan Reynolds’ part, not only debunking that Deadpool 3 will be called Wolverine and Deadpool, but also referencing Jackman’s 2015 movie Chappie, which followed a law enforcement robot that was stolen by criminals. Jackman starred in Chappie as a solider-turned-engineer named Vincent Moore, but unlike director Neil Blomkamp’s 2009 movie District 9, this feature was met with primarily negative critical reception. Nearly eight full years after its release, Chappie now serves as powerful ammunition for Reynolds to use against Jackman.

Ok, enough about Chappie. The big takeaway from this is that Deadpool 3 will not be titled Wolverine and Deadpool. Honestly, it’s possible Deadpool 3 could just be called that since its predecessor was simply titled Deadpool 2. On the other hand, because Deadpool 3 is a Marvel Studios production, maybe that will result in the threequel getting a more fanciful title, as the company wants this Wade Wilson-centric movie to stand out from the ones made during the Fox era. In any case, for now, we remain in the dark on Deadpool 3’s official title.

Frankly, much of what’s in store for Deadpool 3 is shrouded in secrecy, although both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have made it clear that what goes down in this movie will not interfere with Wolverine’s fate in Logan. Deadpool 3 is being directed by Shawn Levy, who previously worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project, and following Bob’s Burgers duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin working on the script, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returned to resume their writing duties. Filming is expected to begin in May.

Deadpool 3 is now slated for November 8, 2024, taking the slot once belonging to the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot (which will now come out in early 2025). Keep your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend for more news concerning the threequel, and feel free to rewatch the first two Deadpool movies with your Disney+ subscription in the meantime.