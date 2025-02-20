The Cute Way Shawn Levy Responded When Deadpool And Wolverine Bumped Madonna To The Top Of The Charts Again

The Marvel Cinematic Universe consistently releases new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen how some post-Endgame projects failed, while Deadpool & Wolverine broke records. The movie's success also extended into the music business, and Shawn Levy had a cute response after the blockbuster bumped Madonna's "Like a Prayer" back into the Billboard charts.

There were plenty of iconic music drops in Levy's threequel, including Deadpool's opening "Bye Bye Bye" dance/battle. "Like a Prayer" playing over the finale really helped to elevate the proceedings, and it turns out that way more people have been streaming the new choir version of the song. Especially on social media, as it ranked on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 as a result. Levy posted on Instagram Stories when this happened, offering:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Both Shawn Levy and Deadpool & Wolverine's composer Rob Simonsen seem thrilled that the movie's choral version of "Like a Prayer" has become such a huge hit. Indeed, it's been used for countless TikToks in the months since the movie's release, so it makes sense that it would end up on the charts. One can only imagine how many new streams the original Madonna version (which played during Deadpool 3's crazy final battle) must have gotten as well.

The wild success of Deadpool & Wolverine definitely turned heads, especially after recent recent box office bombs like The Marvels. On top of breaking records, the fact that the music industry was also affected by the blockbuster's popularity shows just how much the public connected with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's movie.

As such, fans are eagerly anticipating news about when the pair of A-listers might once again reprise their signature roles in upcoming Marvel movies. The most popular theory is that they'll pop up in the next big crossover projects, Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars. But as of the time of writing this story, there hasn't been any concrete information about what's coming next.

Ryan Reynolds appealed directly to Madonna to get not one but two version of "Like A Prayer" into Deadpool & Wolverine. While promoting the film he revealed that the Queen of Pop had some notes about how it should be used, and that she was totally right in her judgement calls. And hopefully the movie's inclusion of her iconic 1989 song allowed some of the younger Gen Z audiences the opportunity to be introduced to Madge's catalogue of hits.

While Ryan Reynolds has maintained he's not diving back into another Deadpool movie anytime soon, smart money says the fandom will demand more of him soon. We'll just have to wait and see if he signs on for The Avengers, and if that helps to satiate moviegoers looking to the 2025 movie release dates.