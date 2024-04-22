'I Swear To Marvel Jesus': Ryan Reynolds Has The Perfect Response To A Madonna Coincidence From The Deadpool And Wolverine Trailer

Have you seen the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer? It wasn’t that long ago that the first trailer for Wade Wilson’s third cinematic outing dropped, but now there’s even more footage for the upcoming Marvel movie to absorb. But if you’re done studying the latest details that add to the things we know about Deadpool 3, here’s something else to ponder: there’s a major Madonna coincidence that’s come from this new trailer something which Ryan Reynolds “swears to Marvel Jesus” was not intentional.

The second Deadpool & Wolverine trailer includes the Madonna song “Like a Prayer” and, in case you’re reading this later on down the line, premiered on April 22, 2024. April 22 also happens to be the same day that the Like a Prayer album kicked off a six-week run at the top of the Billboard album chart, while the same-named song began its three-week run at the top of the Billboard Top 100. You can see these tidbits in the below X (formerly known as Twitter) post with Reynolds’ hilarious response attached.

I swear to Marvel Jesus, we did not plan this! https://t.co/vpzBB4ZHYHApril 22, 2024 See more

Ryan Reynolds is known for being a rascal and having a unique sense of humor, but in this instance, I’m going to trust that using this Madonna song on the same day it was celebrating a major anniversary was entirely coincidental. Now, if the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer had premiered on March 21, the day that “Like a Prayer” came out, then I’d be more suspicious of Reynolds’ statement. That information is pretty easy to stumble upon right away when looking up the song, but having these Billboard achievements slip through the cracks is more plausible.

If you’ve made it this far, haven’t seen the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer yet and would like to hear how “Like a Prayer” is utilized in it, we have you covered:

As made clear by the title, Deadpool & Wolverine sees the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine for the first time since 2017’s Logan, which was originally intended to be his final appearance as the character. For this feature film though, he’s playing a different incarnation of the character than the one from the previous X-Men movies, as indicated by his younger appearance, yellow suit and Paradox’s mention of how he “let down his entire world.” But there are plenty of other X-Men-related characters who are set to return in this threequel, including Aaron Stanford as a Pyro variant, and even Jennifer Garner’s Elektra is reportedly in play.

Deadpool & Wolverine, the sole MCU movie coming out this year, opens in theaters on July 26. Consult the 2024 release schedule to learn what else is hitting the big screen later this year, and check back with us for any other news concerning Madonna songs used in trailers.