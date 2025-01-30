In Case You Missed It, Hugh Jackman Threw Back To Deadpool And Wolverine's 'Bye Bye Bye' Scene In The Best Way
Wolverine has done his own "Bye Bye Bye" dance to challenge Deadpool
Deadpool & Wolverine was one of the biggest movies of 2024 and while there was a lot to love about the movie, including all the incredible Marvel characters who appeared in it, one of the highlights of the entire production came early in the movie when Deadpool danced his way through the opening credits to the *NSYNC song “Bye Bye Bye.”
If you watched that opening sequence and thought to yourself “the only thing that would make this better is if Wolverine was dancing too” then I have good news, Hugh Jackman has you covered. Jackman is performing at Radio City Music Hall in 2025 and recently had his first performance. People reported on Jackman doing “what could have been” by doing his own “Bye Bye Bye” dance, but it turns out there's actually a video, and it's excellent.
A post shared by People Magazine (@people)
A photo posted by on
We only see a brief piece of the performance, and it's not entirely clear why Hugh Jackman decided to perform the song with a jump rope, but honestly, Hugh Jackman can do basically anything and make it look good, and he certainly does so here.
Ryan Reynolds was reportedly in attendance at this performance, so we can only guess how much fun watching this was for him. Reynolds and Jackman have had a fake feud for years, and the idea that it has now become a "dance battle" is hilarious. As a reminder, you can re-watch that sequence from Deadpool 3 below.
While it would have been pretty out of character for Wolverine to do a dance number in Deadpool & Wolverine, and we hadn’t actually met his character in the film at the point the sequence takes place in the movie, it nevertheless makes me wish we could have gotten this sequence as a duet. Hugh Jackman was an accomplished song and dance man on Broadway before he became a global superstar as Wolverine in the X-Men movies. It would be cool if we could have tapped into that.
Opportunities to see Jackman on stage may be increasing over the next few months and years. He has nine more dates this year that he’ll be appearing at Radio City Music Hall, but the currency-divorcing Jackman is also seeing Sutton Foster, his co-star during his run on Broadway in The Music Man, and it wouldn’t be too shocking to see them find more opportunities to perform together.
Jackman’s Radio City Music Hall dates are months apart, so it’s unclear how similar each show will be. Perhaps the people going to the next show will get to see this full routine up close and personal. But who knows? If the rumors that Hugh Jackman isn’t quite done with Wolverine yet turn out to be true, then perhaps there’s still a chance we’ll get a Wolverine dance scene on the big screen. I mean, it’s not a big chance, but we can certainly dream.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.