In Case You Missed It, Hugh Jackman Threw Back To Deadpool And Wolverine's 'Bye Bye Bye' Scene In The Best Way

Deadpool & Wolverine was one of the biggest movies of 2024 and while there was a lot to love about the movie, including all the incredible Marvel characters who appeared in it, one of the highlights of the entire production came early in the movie when Deadpool danced his way through the opening credits to the *NSYNC song “Bye Bye Bye.”

If you watched that opening sequence and thought to yourself “the only thing that would make this better is if Wolverine was dancing too” then I have good news, Hugh Jackman has you covered. Jackman is performing at Radio City Music Hall in 2025 and recently had his first performance. People reported on Jackman doing “what could have been” by doing his own “Bye Bye Bye” dance, but it turns out there's actually a video, and it's excellent.

We only see a brief piece of the performance, and it's not entirely clear why Hugh Jackman decided to perform the song with a jump rope, but honestly, Hugh Jackman can do basically anything and make it look good, and he certainly does so here.

Ryan Reynolds was reportedly in attendance at this performance, so we can only guess how much fun watching this was for him. Reynolds and Jackman have had a fake feud for years, and the idea that it has now become a "dance battle" is hilarious. As a reminder, you can re-watch that sequence from Deadpool 3 below.

While it would have been pretty out of character for Wolverine to do a dance number in Deadpool & Wolverine, and we hadn’t actually met his character in the film at the point the sequence takes place in the movie, it nevertheless makes me wish we could have gotten this sequence as a duet. Hugh Jackman was an accomplished song and dance man on Broadway before he became a global superstar as Wolverine in the X-Men movies. It would be cool if we could have tapped into that.

Opportunities to see Jackman on stage may be increasing over the next few months and years. He has nine more dates this year that he’ll be appearing at Radio City Music Hall, but the currency-divorcing Jackman is also seeing Sutton Foster, his co-star during his run on Broadway in The Music Man, and it wouldn’t be too shocking to see them find more opportunities to perform together.

Jackman’s Radio City Music Hall dates are months apart, so it’s unclear how similar each show will be. Perhaps the people going to the next show will get to see this full routine up close and personal. But who knows? If the rumors that Hugh Jackman isn’t quite done with Wolverine yet turn out to be true, then perhaps there’s still a chance we’ll get a Wolverine dance scene on the big screen. I mean, it’s not a big chance, but we can certainly dream.