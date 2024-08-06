‘You’re Making It So Hard’: Dafne Keen Recalls Channing Tatum Making Her Break Character While Filming Deadpool 3

Spoilers ahead for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe always keeps fans on their toes, with new releases hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest blockbuster to arrive for moviegoers is Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke box office records upon its release. The movie went viral for Deadpool 3's cast list, and the various cameos that popped up throughout its runtime. That includes Dafne Keen's return as X-23, and the actor recalled Channing Tatum making her break character while filming the blockbuster, saying "you’re making it so hard."

Keen's return as Laura thrilled fans after Logan's ending, and her scene partners were also surprising. Namely Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Wesley Snipes' Blade and Channing Tatum's Gambit. The latter proved to be a challenging person to work with, namely because he kept making the Acolyte actress break character. As she explained to ComicBook's podcast:

I had to tell him that, on my shot, he couldn't say his lines. I kept breaking character because I was doing my brooding Wolverine vibe. I was like, 'Yeah, let's fucking go. And then he'd be like, 'I was laying my nut in my buttery...' 'No, shut up. I need to do my job over here. You're making it so hard.'

I mean, can you blame her? Tatum's performance as Gambit went viral after Deadpool 3 released in theaters, with leaks and bootlegs revealing his hilarious accent as the beloved X-man. And while finally playing the mutant was a dream come true for Tatum, actually sharing scenes with him was a challenge for the rest of the cast.

Indeed, Gambit was the biggest comedic relief of these Deadpool 3 legacy characters, with Wade Wilson's title character particularly making fun of his accent and referencing a dialect coach. Keen's penchant for breaking character makes sense given this, especially since the ragin' cajun was given some truly bonkers lines of dialogue to say. Later in that same interview, Keen spoke more about her experience working with Channing Tatum on the blockbuster, offering:

But he's so good. Even the formation when he's like, 'I'm about to make a name for myself.' I was like, 'No.' Again, I'm calm and collected and this guy is just like yapping in my ear. He's also, he's right in front of me and it's a full frontal shot. You can probably see it somewhere, [me] dying.

Suddenly I want to go back to theaters to re-watch Deadpool & Wolverine to try and see if there's any footage of Dafne Keen struggling not to laugh at Channing Tatum's Gambit. One can only imagine how good the blooper real is going to be once the threequel arrives in homes.

Given how well Dafne Keen stepped back into the role of Laura/X-23, some fans are hoping to see her return for an upcoming Marvel movie. The studio's plans for mutants as whole is a mystery, including if/when Hugh Jackman and Keen might return to their roles.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now, and the next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. In the meantime, check the 2025 movie release dates.