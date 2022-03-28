Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Which Marvel Superhero He’d Be A ‘Natural Fit’ For Despite Wolverine Rumors

Actor Daniel Radcliffe has had a massively successful career, starting with his eight-film run as the title character of the Harry Potter movies . His generations of fans have been hoping to see him take on another franchise role, preferably an upcoming Marvel movie . And Radcliffe recently revealed which Marvel superhero he’d be a “natural fit” for, despite the ongoing rumors about replacing Hugh Jackman as Wolverine .

Fans have been hoping to see Daniel Radcliffe take on the role of Wolverine for years, partly because the Harry Potter icon is a short king like the character in the comics. But those are all rumors at this point, and he’d have some big claws to fill if actually taking the mantle from Hugh Jackman. And it turns out that Radcliffe actually thinks he’d be a better fit to play Spider-Man. As he recently shared with Insider in response to the Wolverine rumors:

Like everything, if it was cool and weird and different and had something that I really loved about it, then absolutely, I would do that. The one I would be a natural fit for has now been done by three very good actors. Tom Holland is incredible and no one could ever replace him, so I'll let that one go.

Well, there you have it. It seems that out of the Marvel pantheon of heroes, Daniel Radcliffe always thought he’d be a solid Peter Parker. Unfortunately, the Harry Potter icon seemingly has to let this go, as Tom Holland is the current version of the hero in the MCU. What’s more, Holland is the third actor to suit up for the role in live-action.

Spider-Man is one of the most popular superheroes of all time, which is why he’s been adapted for film in three different movie franchises (so far). And while Daniel Radcliffe is just as taken by Tom Holland’s current run as the web slinger, the Lost City actor did admit that he always thought he’d be a good Peter Parker. Although with the multiverse in play in the MCU, perhaps Radcliffe could still get the chance somehow.

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a doozy so far, and the studio is leaning on the concept of the multiverse. With the multiverse comes variants of popular characters , many of which are expected to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So while Tom Holland is the current main Peter Parker, maybe Radcliffe could be a variant sometime down the line. It really feels like anything is possible at this point.

Moviegoers have been waiting to see the X-Men join the Marvel Cinematic Universe since serialized storytelling first became a sensation. Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its properties seemingly made this possible , but it’s unclear when the mutants will be introduced. Regardless, whoever plays Wolverine will have some big shoes to fill.