Is Daredevil: Born Again Going To Include More Surprise Characters From The Netflix Marvel Shows? Comments From A Studio Head Seem To Hint At It

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly offering new content for fans, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Aside from the upcoming Marvel movies, there are some exciting TV shows coming down the line such as Daredevil: Born Again. Fans are excited to see characters from the original series return (as well as Jon Bernthal's Punisher), but could it include more surprise characters from the Netflix Marvel shows? Comments from a studio head seem to hint at it.

What we know about Daredevil: Born Again is limited, but fan anticipation for the series has been steadily building. Fans are hyped to see a continuation of Charlie Cox's original show (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) and fans are hoping to see more fan favorite characters from the Netflix universe like Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones or Jessica Henwick's Colleen Wing. Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum spoke to THR about the universe's small screen adventures, and was asked if more of The Defenders might appear in the new Daredevil series. He offered:

It’s all one shared universe, so you never know where characters are going to pop up next. It’s a huge opportunity to have officially folded those stories into our canon. Whether or not they were always part of the canon, it’s now official, and we can play with those toys in our toy box. There are surprises around the band that I won’t get into, but for fans of the Netflix shows, we’ve got a very exciting show on the horizon in Daredevil: Born Again.

Surprises, huh? While Winderbaum was careful to guard the secrets of Born Again, he certainly left the door open that we might see more returning characters from the Netflix Marvel shows. And suddenly the wait for Daredevil's return feels much longer. Is it March yet?

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order (as well as the TV shows) were thrilled when characters from the Netflix shows started showing up on the small and silver screens. For instance, Matt Murdock appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home as well and She-Hulk, while Wilson Fisk had a role in both Hawkeye and Echo. And as such, fans are ready to see characters like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Colleen Wing pop up in a future project as well.

(Image credit: Disney+)

The Netflix Marvel shows each brought something unique to the table, some of which have violence that was far more brutal than anything else set in the MCU at the time. But when Netflix cancelled the full universe, there was worry that those characters would be gone forever, and never get the chance to finally participate in crossovers or appear on the big screen.

As previously mentioned, there are a number of characters that fans want to see back. And some of the actors have expressed interest; Krysten Ritter said she was ready to play Jessica Jones again, while Mike Colter shared how he'd like to return as Luke Cage. We'll just have to wait and see what comes from the studio.

Daredevil: Born Again will hit Disney+ on March 4th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.