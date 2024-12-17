I'm Pumped About Charlie Cox's Latest Update On Daredevil's ‘Darker’ Moments, But I Don't Understand Why Krysten Ritter Hasn't Been Called Yet

Charlie Cox has officially kicked the hype train into high gear for the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again, and I couldn’t be more excited. In a recent update, Cox emphasized that the revival isn’t holding back when it comes to the darker, grittier tone—something that made the first series such a standout among superhero shows. But, while I'm stoked for the upcoming Marvel TV series and seeing Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio (who's returning as Kingpin) back to reclaim their Hell’s Kitchen throne, one glaring question remains: Where is Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter?

Cox’s latest comments, shared during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, reaffirm fans’ hopes that Born Again will recapture the brutal, street-level storytelling that made the Netflix-era Defenders saga so beloved. According to Cox:

The thing that we kept talking about was, this show has had the success that it’s had and has appealed to a very specific demographic because it's one of the few superhero shows that is so dark and sinister at times… Vincent and I both felt like if you lose that, you are at risk of losing the identity of our show. So we really pushed for the show to remain geared towards an older audience and not dumbed down to kind of capture a wider net of people. I think in some ways it's even darker than a lot of the stuff we've done in the past.

Along with Daredevil and Kingpin, Jon Bernthal is back as the Punisher, and even Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) have been confirmed to return. Considering all of those familiar faces, it's really hard to overlook the glaring absence of Jessica Jones.

Krysten Ritter’s powerhouse portrayal of the hard-drinking, trauma-riddled private investigator elevated Jessica Jones into one of Marvel’s most critically acclaimed series. The show tackled mature themes with an unflinching honesty rarely seen in the superhero genre. All in all, the former Breaking Bad star delivered a nuanced performance that resonated deeply with fans.

The Confessions of a Shopaholic actress has made it abundantly clear that she’s ready and eager to return as Jessica. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, she couldn’t hide her excitement after learning that Marvel Studios’ Brad Winderbaum had singled out Jessica Jones as a Defender he’d most like to see return. The Don't Trust the B---- In Apartment 23 actress responded to the news:

Brad Winderbaum said that? That’s really exciting to hear. Isn’t that the guy who makes the call? Come on, Brad! Let’s get it going. Let’s do it. I’ll be ready.

So, why hasn’t that call come yet? With Born Again pulling so much from the Netflix era—characters, tone, and even its gritty DNA—it feels like the perfect time to bring Jessica Jones back into the fold. Matt Murdock and Jessica already have established history from their time in Marvel’s The Defenders, and reuniting these two street-level heroes would give Born Again even more emotional and narrative weight.

Daredevil might be the face of Marvel’s darker, street-level stories but, for me, Jessica Jones was its heart. Her return would be a natural next step for the MCU, especially as Marvel seeks to reintroduce its street-level hero lineup to mainstream audiences. With Ritter’s willingness and fan demand at an all-time high, it’s hard to understand why Brad Winderbaum and co. haven't aligned the stars just yet.

For now, I’m thrilled that Cox and D’Onofrio fought to preserve Born Again’s gritty edge—it’s precisely what we need to keep Hell’s Kitchen alive. But Marvel, take note: the fans are ready, the former Orphan Black: Echoes actress is ready, and the MCU deserves its Jessica Jones revival. Please make the call already.

Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney+ on March 4, 2025, and you can catch Krysten Ritter’s next project hitting the 2024 movie schedule in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on December 20. But here’s hoping Marvel will give us some news about Jessica Jones sooner rather than later.

For now, Ritter's MCU tenure can be streamed using a Disney+ subscription.