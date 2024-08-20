Daredevil’s Charlie Cox Reveals Which MCU Hero He Wants To Crossover With, And I’ve Been Saying This For Years

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are hyped about Charlie Cox's Daredevil finally getting a new TV series, following cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk, and Echo. Cox recently revealed which MCU hero he wants to crossover with, and I’ve been saying this for years.

What we know about Daredevil: Born Again is limited, but fans are hyped for the fan favorite character to once again lead his own show, following three season of his original series (which was streaming with a Netflix subscription). When appearing at Fan Expo Chicago (via SuperheroHype), he spoke about how excited he was to appear briefly in Spider-Man: No Way Home opposite Tom Holland's Peter Parker. In his words:

Being in the Spider-Man movie felt like a big step just in terms of a lot of people referencing that when I meet them. I guess you can’t underestimate how much it means when these characters have [a] history in the comics,. When we then get to collide onscreen, it really means a lot to the fans, and I get that. I feel that way now as well myself.

He's not wrong. Matt Murdock's brief appearance as Peter's lawyer lit up theaters when No Way Home hit theaters back in 2021. While he didn't actually suit up as Daredevil, it was the long-awaited collision of MCU character who were based in New York City. And given how many heroes are based out of New York City, fans like myself have been waiting a long time to see the wall crawler and the Man Without Fear finally interact.

While Peter and Matt met onscreen, Spider-Man and Daredevil haven't had a superheroic crossover. Later in that same panel, Charlie Cox spoke about wanting to see the two heroes fight side by side in an upcoming Marvel movie or show. In his words:

So, the Spider-Man thing is such an iconic thing; the idea of Matt Murdock and Peter Parker together is just so iconic. I hope that, in the future, we get to do some more stuff together because that really is fun. That’s the main thing; just that those opportunities can arise

Points were made. These two NYC heroes have interacted plenty of times in the comic and in other media like animated shows, so the time has come for them to fight together in live-action. Hopefully Cox gets his wish and this happens sooner rather than later... fans would no doubt be hyped. After all, we wondered where movie heroes were throughout Netflix's MCU shows, as well as the Defenders miniseries. Now give us Spidey and Daredevil together already!

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Of course there's a number of questions circulating regarding this possible superhero crossover. Perhaps the biggest issue is the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Doctor Strange's spell remove the entire world's memories of Peter Parer. As such, Matt Murdock won't remember his former client if they ever cross paths again.

A logical place for characters to meet in the MCU is Avengers: Doomsday, and fans are eager to see which heroes team up. But if Charlie Cox's hero remains on the small screen and doesn't end up being included in the forthcoming Avengers movies, then we might have to wait even longer for Spidey and Daredevil to have a team-up. We'll just have to wait and see what Kevin Feige has up his sleeve.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released sometime in March of 2025. In the meantime, check the 2025 movie release dates.