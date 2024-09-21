Good Omens Season 3: What We Know About The Final Season

Good Omens arrived on Amazon Prime Video back in 2019 as a fairly faithful adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel of the same name and quickly became one of the best Prime Video shows. Following a second season in 2023, the series is set to return for one last batch of episodes. With the 2024 TV schedule approaching its fall leg and the 2025 TV schedule on the way, the wait is on for Good Omens Season 3 to finish the divine comedy/drama, let's look at what we know to this point about the end.

(Image credit: Mark Mainz/Prime Video)

At the time of writing, no premiere date for Season 3 has been set for viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription. Just over four years passed between the premieres of Good Omens' first two seasons, but that doesn't necessarily mean that the soonest Season 3 could premiere is 2027. While Season 2 did launch before the beginning of the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike in 2023, the entertainment industry as a whole was largely at a standstill during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Short of any massive delays, the final season could arrive after a shorter break this time around. Amazon Prime Video renewed Good Omens for Season 3 back in December.

What Good Omens Season 3 Will Be About

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Crowley and Aziraphale's Season 2 story came to a heartbreaking end in the finale, with Aziraphale deciding to take Gabriel's place in Heaven to reshape it in a way that he wanted, and the way that he wanted was by restoring Crowley to angel status to work by his side. For his part, Crowley immediately refused and decided to stay on Earth as a demon. Despite a desperate last grand gesture of planting a kiss on Aziraphale, the two parted ways. According to Metatron, there's already a big project for Aziraphale to work on in Heaven: the Second Coming.

It seems like a pretty safe bet that Good Omens' version of the Second Coming isn't quite in sync with the story in the Bible, but Metatron didn't drop any big clues about what to expect, and it's worth noting that Jesus Christ did get a cameo in Season 1 when Crowley and Aziraphale both attended his crucifixion.

Neil Gaiman shed more light than Metatron did on what comes next, revealing at the time of the Season 3 renewal that Crowley and Aziraphale will "deal once more with the end of the world." According to the novel's co-author/Prime Video series' co-showrunner, "only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren't talking."

David Tennant And Michael Sheen Will Lead The Cast Returning For Season 3

(Image credit: Cian Oba-Smith/Prime Video)

Details are scarce about the cast of Good Omens Season 3, but David Tennant and Michael Sheen are confirmed to be returning to reprise their roles as Crowley and Aziraphale. Sheen even posted a photo of socks in Aziraphale's signature tartan on social media over the summer, to the delight of fans:

Given how Season 2 ended with the state of Heaven above and the bookshop below, it seems likely that at least Derek Jacobi will be back as Metatron and Quelin Sepulveda will be back as Muriel. Gabriel and Beelzebub were key characters in the first two seasons, but how they were written out for a happily-ever-after in the Season 2 finale may mean that Jon Hamm and Shelley Conn won't make the cut.

Nina Sosanya and Maggie Service both appeared in the first two seasons, but played different characters each time. Whether they'll return in Season 3 remains to be seen, along with the rest.

Production On Season 3 Was Delayed In September 2024

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Production for the third season was already in progress over the summer, but work halted in early September. Deadline reported at the time that discussions were happening about possible changes to production, although an official spokesperson did not comment on the situation.

News of the production halt arrived amidst growing controversy surrounding Neil Gaiman due to allegations of sexual assault. Gaiman has denied the allegations and there were reportedly multiple factors behind the decision to pause work on Good Omens.

The team behind the scenes had already gone through a major change for Season 3, as executive producer and co-showrunner Douglas Mackinnon confirmed on Instagram that he has "moved on front Good Omens" and had "no information regarding the status of [Season] 3."

Neil Gaiman Offered To Step Down Over Misconduct Accusations

(Image credit: Todd Williamson/Prime Video)

Days after the news that production had halted on Season 3, Deadline reports that Neil Gaiman offered to step down from Good Omens. This would be a significant shift, as he penned the original novel with the late Terry Pratchett, wrote or co-wrote every episode of the first two seasons, and served as executive producer and co-showrunner.

According to the outlet, Gaiman made the offer to step down to Amazon as well as other producers on the show to allow work to continue rather than remain stalled. The author/EP/co-showrunner's offer reportedly is not an admission of guilt regarding the allegations of sexual assault.

While Amazon was said to be considering the offer in early September, no decision has since been announced. The series is still in early stages of pre-production, with filming originally not expected to begin until January 2025 in Scotland.

What Neil Gaiman Previously Said About Good Omens Season 3

(Image credit: Mark Mainz/Prime Video)

When Good Omens was renewed for Season 3 in December 2023 to guarantee a future for the angel and demon, Neil Gaiman shared his thoughts via this statement:

I'm so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006. Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped. Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren't talking.

The renewal announcement also revealed that the third and final season will bring to life a conversation between Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett that occurred nearly 35 years ago about what would happen next for Crowley and Aziraphale. Gaiman previously stated that the "biggest challenge" of adapting the Good Omens novel was "the absence of Terry Pratchett from this world."

Where To Watch Good Omens Seasons 1 And 2

(Image credit: Cian Oba-Smith/Prime Video)

Fortunately, it's not hard to find the first two seasons of Good Omens to watch and rewatch. Both seasons, each of which runs for six episodes, are available streaming with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. If the wait for Season 3 is anywhere near as long as the four years between Seasons 1 and 2, then there should be plenty of time to rewatch the highs and lows of Crowley and Aziraphale's journey so far.