How To Watch Rivals Online And Stream All Episodes Of New Jilly Cooper Adaptation

How To Watch Rivals Online

Watch Rivals: Synopsis

If you're unfamiliar with the expression 'bonkbuster' then strap yourself in for Rivals – the new adaptation of author Jilly Cooper's best-selling classic of the genre from 1988. In this guide, we'll explain how you can watch Rivals online with all eight episodes dropping at the same time on October 18.

Rivals takes us to the fictional English county of Rutshire; think shooting weekends, country houses and a lot of tweed. We see the upper crust world through the eyes of the O'Hara family, who are fish out of water when patriarch Declan (Aidan Turner) is invited out to the sticks by TV mogul Lord Tony Baddingham (deliciously played by David Tennant) to front his tentpole show.

There they become embroiled in the cutthroat power games between Lord of the manor and handsome, arrogant politician Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell), as the titular rivals do battle over the former's media empire. As the trailer says: "Everybody wants to get on top" – and it's not just talking about business...

With its gloriously camp 1980s setting, you can expect a riotous mix of sex, scandal and a pumping soundtrack. Plus, a stacked cast of familiar faces from UK TV, including Danny Dyer (Eastenders), Emily Atack (The Inbetweeners) and Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd).

Find out how to watch Rivals online now on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in other corners of the globe.

How to watch Rivals in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

Rivals drops on Hulu on Friday, October 18, with all episodes available straight away.

After a recent price hike, a Hulu subscription now starts from $9.99 a month (or $99.99 for a whole year) if you don't mind ads, or $18.99 a month to go commercial-free. But if you haven't used Hulu before, you can also give it a try for nothing with its 1-month free trial.

Or, if you're in the market for a full over-the-top streaming service, Hulu + Live TV plan starts from $82.99 a month and includes 85+ premium TV channels, all Hulu content on catch-up, as well as access to Disney+ and sports specialist ESPN+. You can pay more to remove ads.

Watch Rivals online with the Disney Plus bundle

If you like the idea of Hulu but want to get an even better value plan, then the Disney Plus bundle is a fantastic option. Combining Hulu with Disney Plus , there's thousands of hours of TV to suit all tastes. And if there's a sports fan in the household, you can add ESPN Plus for a just few dollars more.

Disney Plus bundle: from $10.99 a month

Considering Hulu and Disney Plus start at $9.99 each on their own, paying one dollar extra per month to upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle is terrific value. Throwing in everything Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons together with the huge Hulu catalog, that's a lot of TV for less than $11 a month. If you can stretch to $16.99, you can also add a world of live sports thanks to ESPN+. And if you like the sound of all that but just can't stand ads, then go all out with a Premium plan option (from $26.99). Of course, there's also now the option of adding Max to your bundle, getting Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max from $16.99 a month.

Watch Rivals online in Canada

(Image credit: Disney+)

People in Canada can watch Rivals on Disney Plus as it becomes available to stream from Friday, October 18.

Get a subscription from $8.99 a month with its ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard ($12.99 a month / $129.99 a year) or Premium ($15.99 a month / $159.99 a year) plans.

How to watch Rivals in the UK

The UK is another territory where Rivals can be streamed on Disney Plus from Friday, October 18.

The Disney Plus price in the UK starts from £4.99 a month with the introduction of an ad-supported plan. Alternatively you can continue an ad-free experience and pay £8.99 a month for its Standard plan. For 4K streams you'll need the Premium plan, which costs £12.99 a month.

Both the Standard and Premium plan have the option of signing up for a year in advance and getting 12 months for the price of 10, costing £89.90 and £129.90 respectively.

Watch Rivals in Australia

A Disney Plus subscription is what you need Down Under to watch Rivals. It hits the platform on Friday, October 18.

Go monthly from $13.99 or make a saving by getting an annual plan for $139.99.

Rivals Trailer

Rivals | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

All eight episodes of Rivals are released globally on Friday, October 18.

