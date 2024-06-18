Deadpool 3 Fans Think They’ve Spotted Another X-Men Cameo, And I’ve Got Questions

The MCU is known for constantly growing, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, and there are countless fan theories and rumors about what the project might entail. Deadpool fans think they’ve spotted another X-Men cameo, and I’ve got questions.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, so fans are filling in the blanks with theories about the blockbuster. Most of the rumors are about the Deadpool 3 cast list, and which actors might appear throughout its runtime. Total Film's Instagram posted some new images from the movie, and fans think that they spotted Vinnie Jones' Juggernaut behind Wolverine. Check it out for yourself below:

A post shared by Total Film (@totalfilm) A photo posted by on

Can you see it? Fans think that Juggernaut's helmet is visible behind Logan, as well as his armor that was seen in X-Men: The Last Stand. But this just has me asking more questions about what's coming in the blockbuster.

If the Vinnie Jones version of Juggernaut from X-Men 3 makes it into Deadpool 3 it would be surprising/ potentially confusing for a few reasons. To start, Juggernaut was a villain in the Deadpool 2, played by a CGI-transformed Ryan Reynolds. So you might think that would be the version of the character who could pop up during Deadpool & Wolverine. After all, its cannon!

Another reason why the X-Men: The Last Stand version of Juggernaut possibly returning in Deadpool 3 is because actor Vinnie Jones claimed that he turned down a role in the blockbuster. Can you see why I'm so confused?

Of course, there are potential explanation at pay. If Vinnie Jones' Juggernaut is in the movie rather than the Deadpool 2 version, perhaps it's because the multiverse is in play. The trailer for Deadpool 3 showed that it was a multiversal story, complete with Loki's Time Variance Authority. And as far as Jones' comments about turning down a role, maybe he was just trying to keep the movie's secrets until it hits theaters in July.

Juggernaut isn't the only rumored X-Men character that fans think might appear sometime during Deadpool & Wolverine's runtime. There are a number of rumors swirling, with popular names including Halle Berry's Storm, Famke Janssen's Jean Grey, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, and Jennifer Garner's Elektra. Some fans also thought that Taylor Swift might have a role as Dazzler or Lady Deadpool, but reports claimed that Swift won't appear.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Luckily our wait for the movie is nearly over, so answers to those questions are coming soon. Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan some trips to the theaters for next year. Of course, there are still a a number of months for 2024 movies as well.