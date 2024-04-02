Did Deadpool 3 Merch Reveal Another Surprise Character?

When it comes to major tentpole movies one of the toughest, but most important jobs, is preventing spoilers. The problem is that so many people need to know at least a little bit about what happens in a movie, not just the cast and crew, but the associated companies involved in creating licensed merchandise. As such, we often get new information about movies and characters from merch, and that may have happened again as a new Deadpool & Wolverine Funko Pop seems to indicate that Lady Deadpool will be part of the new movie.

ComicBookMovie is reporting that a leaked listing of upcoming Funko Pops includes Lady Deadpool as one of the figures that will be available in a second wave of merch attached to the third Deadpool movie.

While this certainly needs to be treated as rumor at this point, it wouldn’t be that shocking if Lady Deadpool did appear in Wolverine & Deadpool, considering that we fully expect the movie to include not only a massive number of cameos but also a variety of variants of different Marvel characters, since the Wolverine & Deadpool trailer confirms the TVA is part of the story.

Lady Deadpool wouldn’t even need to be a significant part of the movie to earn herself a Funko Pop, so it could just be a minor cameo, even one that doesn’t include lines. Having said that, one could easily imagine the studio finding somebody major to appear as Lady Deadpool.

Reynolds’ own wife Blake Lively comes to mind as near-perfect casting to play the female version of Deadpool. And if Taylor Swift doesn’t appear in the movie as Dazzler, as has been consistently rumored, making her Lady Deadpool would be absolutely hilarious.

There are so many rumors surrounding Deadpool 3 cameos that the movie has seemingly left spoiler territory and returned to the world of mystery. Not every rumor could possibly be true, so while some of them likely are accurate, it’s impossible to know which is which. We’ll all be sitting down in the theater not knowing which characters will appear or which actors will be playing them, outside of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine, of course.

This certainly wouldn’t be the first time that a piece of merchandise revealed something about the movie that was likely intended to be kept secret. Of course, the existing trailer even kept Hugh Jackman off the screen, the one thing that everybody knows about the movie. Perhaps as we get closer to the Deadpool & Wolverine release date in July some of the cameos will be revealed, or perhaps the plan is to keep all of it under wraps and make us go to the theater to find out what’s real and what isn’t.