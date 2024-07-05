Deadpool 3’s Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Hugh Jackman, And The Wolverine Actors’ Response Is A+

Fans are used to the MCU constantly releasing new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next upcoming Marvel movie arriving in theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, and fans are hyped to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud play out on the big screen. Ahead of its release, Reynolds hilariously trolled Jackman, and the Wolverine actor's response is A+.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, as the promotional material has seemingly only been using the same few scenes. But the chemistry between the two title character is expected to be off the charts given the stars' close relationship. Reynolds recently posted on Instagram, poking fun at his early star-making run as Curly in the musical Oklahoma. Check it out for yourself below:

I mean, how funny is that? Reynolds and Jackman love playfully throwing barbs at each other, to the delight of their fans. And as Shawn Levy's blockbuster gets closer to its long-awaited release date, smart money says the shade isn't going to stop there.

Jackman and Reynolds are leading the Deadpool 3 cast list, and it seems like they had a ton of fun on set. The Greatest Showman actor had a fun response to IG post poking fun at Oklahoma, commenting:

Wrong movie. But … thanks, I guess. Are these tears?! What the fuck is happening?

Fans love the dynamic that Jackman and Reynolds have, and the trailer for Deadpool 3 definitely showed how fun that chemistry will be on the big screen. We'll just have to wait until later this month when the threequel is finally in theaters in all its glory.

Anticipation for Deadpool 3 has steadily been building for years now, especially once Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine became official. The cast and crew hav been carefully guarding the movie's secrets, so it seems like just about anything could happen throughout its mysterious runtime. And as such, fans have been filling in the blanks with their own theories about what might go down when the threequel is finally released.

Much of the chatter and rumors surrounding Deadpool & Wolverine are regarding which characters from the X-Men franchise might make it into movie. Marvel fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been waiting patiently for mutants to finally join the shared universe. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox finally opened up that door, but Kevin Feige and company have been taking their time before bringing the X-Men into the narrative in a significant way.

The trailers for Deadpool 3 have already confirmed a number of returning faces, including Sabretooth and Lady Deathstrike. We'll see how it all goes down when Deadpool & Wolverine finally hits theaters on July 26th. While we wait, check out the 2025 movie release dates.