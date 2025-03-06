Deadpool 3 And Wicked Paparazzi Photos Spoiled Those Movies. How The Russo Brothers Are Trying To Keep Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars Under Wraps

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a machine of content, arriving both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Some of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies are The Russos' pair of Avengers movies: Doomsday and Secret Wars. But while some recent movies like Deadpool 3 had exterior shot leaks, the pair of filmmakers is already planning on how to combat that.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars is super limited for the time being, but development on the blockbusters is seemingly in full swing. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are hyped about Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the universe as Doctor Doom, but The Russos spoke to Collider about actively trying to avoid leaks via photographers. Joe Russo confirmed that the majority of production will be on locked down sound stages, saying:

We don’t want people getting photographs, so we are being pretty stringent.

I mean, can you blame him at this point? There have been a number of big blockbusters who had costumes and locations spoiled because of the paparazzi. Drones captured footage of Ariana Grande filming "No One Mourns The Wicked", revealing her costumes and vocals long before trailers were out. Additionally, the live-action Moana faced leaks of Dwayne Johnson as Maui.

In the same interview, Anthony Russo also shared how the fear of paparazzi is affecting another part of production: exactly where exteriors are shot. As he put it:

The location work we are doing, we have picked those locations with that in mind, as well.

This is just one example of how many decisions go into every movie, let alone a wildly expensive Avengers movie set in the MCU. But the fandom has faith in The Russos, as their previous movies in the shared universe always high up in the Marvel movies ranked. So if anyone can make the wild multiversal story of the next two movies happen it's them.

It certainly does seem like development for Doomsday and Secret Wars is underway, with casting news starting to trickle out about the titles. The Russos recently spoke about Robert Downey Jr.'s backstory work for Doctor Doom, and it sounds like the Oscar winning actor is heavily involved in crafting this new villainous persona.

In the comics, Secrets Wars puts heroes together in an epic multiversal battle, and fans are expecting that to be adapted for the forthcoming film. Alas the studio, as well as The Russos, are keeping their cards close to the chest for the time being. But fans are curious to see what heroes get in on the fun, and who might be playing variant versions of their signature heroes. Just about anything could happen, but we'll have to wait since those movies aren't in the 2025 movie release list.