Kevin Feige Breaks Silence On Deadpool & Wolverine Set Photo Leaks
Deadpool 3 set photos revealed a number of returning characters, but what does Kevin Feige think about those spoilers?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been consistently releasing content for the past decade and change, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next upcoming Marvel movie is Deadpool & Wolverine, and fans are super hyped to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud play out on the big screen. But when the movie was filming a number of set photos were captured by paparazzi, revealing certain characters. And now Marvel boss Kevin Feige has broken his silence about those leaks.
What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, but the theories and rumors about the project started swirling after set photos revealed the title character fighting against returning X-Men characters like Sabretooth. Since the studio tries to so hard to guard its secrets, fans are curious about what Kevin Feige thought of those leaks. In an interview with Variety, the studio head explained why using practical settings was so important for the movie, offering:
There you have it. It sounds like, while paparazzi drones were new, Feige and company expected some leaks to come out of the exterior shots that were filmed for Deadpool & Wolverine. But that was a risk they were willing to take so environments don't just look all CGI in the forthcoming blockbuster.
Feige's comments show how methodically Marvel projects are approached by those working on them. And he had another great point: leaks featuring Hugh Jackman's yellow Wolverine suit only helped to increase hype for the movie.
Seeing characters like Sabretooth on those set photos also helped to inspire countless rumors about who might make up Deadpool & Wolverine's cast list. And the chatter about which characters from the X-Men franchise might pop up during its mysterious runtime.
Aside from all the R-rated fun that's going to happen in Deadpool 3, those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are wondering how it might affect the shared universe as a whole. Specifically, the introduction of mutants and the X-Men, as well as the inclusion of Loki's Time Variance Authority.
All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
