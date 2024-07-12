Kevin Feige Breaks Silence On Deadpool & Wolverine Set Photo Leaks

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been consistently releasing content for the past decade and change, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next upcoming Marvel movie is Deadpool & Wolverine, and fans are super hyped to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud play out on the big screen. But when the movie was filming a number of set photos were captured by paparazzi, revealing certain characters. And now Marvel boss Kevin Feige has broken his silence about those leaks.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, but the theories and rumors about the project started swirling after set photos revealed the title character fighting against returning X-Men characters like Sabretooth. Since the studio tries to so hard to guard its secrets, fans are curious about what Kevin Feige thought of those leaks. In an interview with Variety, the studio head explained why using practical settings was so important for the movie, offering:

That was very important to us. We didn't want this to be a green screen box for all of the locations. We want it to be out in the real world, and that always comes with potential tradeoffs. We were in a lot of secure locations and places that were far away from prying eyes — with the exception of drones. It was a new experience for me to have paparazzi drones flying over flying over set. Sometimes things look cool in a behind-the-scenes photo, but most often, they don't look great. I think people are savvy enough over the years to know that's not what it will look like in the movie. That being said, Wolverine in that yellow outfit looks cool from any angle, drone or shot through the trees.

There you have it. It sounds like, while paparazzi drones were new, Feige and company expected some leaks to come out of the exterior shots that were filmed for Deadpool & Wolverine. But that was a risk they were willing to take so environments don't just look all CGI in the forthcoming blockbuster.

Feige's comments show how methodically Marvel projects are approached by those working on them. And he had another great point: leaks featuring Hugh Jackman's yellow Wolverine suit only helped to increase hype for the movie.

Seeing characters like Sabretooth on those set photos also helped to inspire countless rumors about who might make up Deadpool & Wolverine's cast list. And the chatter about which characters from the X-Men franchise might pop up during its mysterious runtime.

Aside from all the R-rated fun that's going to happen in Deadpool 3, those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are wondering how it might affect the shared universe as a whole. Specifically, the introduction of mutants and the X-Men, as well as the inclusion of Loki's Time Variance Authority.

All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.