Deadpool 3’s Shawn Levy Responds After Being Asked About Jennifer Garner’s Elektra And Other Rumors Surrounding The Film

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, thanks to projects on both the small and silver screens. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 , with fans barely able to wait for its release. There are a number of wild casting rumors about the threequel revolving around possible character returns. Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy responded after being asked about rumors surrounding Jennifer Garner ’s Elektra and more surrounding the film.

The contents of Deadpool 3 are currently a complete mystery, with the exception of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine . As such, there are countless rumors about what the long-awaited sequel might include. Shawn Levy was recently asked by EW about the reports of Jennifer returning as Elektra in the blockbuster, and responded to the rumors by saying:

I'd rather not weigh in on that, but I'll say this. The rumors of actors, singers, sports stars who are all apparently in Deadpool 3 are fabulous. If all I read was the internet, I would have the greatest cast ever assembled in the history of cinema, so I'll simply say that some of those rumors are true, and some of them aren't.

Touche. It looks like Levy is keeping his cards close to the chest regarding Deadpool 3, and which surprising characters may or may not be getting in on the fun. That being said, he seemingly loves all the ongoing speculation around the internet. Because one thing is clear: not all of these character rumors are going to turn out to be true.

Shawn Levy’s comments offer a great perspective on what it’s like working on a major blockbuster like the Deadpool threequel. While the various rumors about the movie might mean that some folks could be disappointed when certain actors don’t appear, there is an upside: all the chatter is great publicity. Considering Deadpool 3 was recently delayed due to the ongoing strikes, this type of ongoing excitement can only be a boon for the long-awaited movie.

So aside from Jennifer Garner’s possible return to the role of Elektra after nearly 2 decades, what other rumors are surrounding Deadpool 3? One rumor indicates that the movie could be the mutant version of Spider-Man: No Way Home , bringing the return of Famke Jensen as Jean Grey, James Marsden as Cyclops, and Halle Berry as Storm. There were also rumors that Taylor Swift might play Dazzler, given her friendship with Ryan Reynolds IRL . We’ll just have to wait and see which of these rumors end up actually playing out on the big screen.