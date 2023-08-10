Wait, Is Deadpool 3 Getting Delayed Due To The Strikes?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, thanks to new projects on the small and silver screens. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Deadpool 3 , which will feature the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine . While production started, it eventually was halted alongside countless other projects due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes. But is Deadpool 3 getting delayed

Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, fans have been anxiously awaiting Wade Wilson’s entrance into the MCU . While Deadpool 3 was originally set to arrive in theaters in May of 2024, fans are worried that might no longer happen. Specifically because Disney recently updated its slate of upcoming movies (via The Direct ), and Ryan Reynolds’ blockbuster is noticeably absent. Is this just an oversight, or are we going to have to wait even longer for the Merc with the Mouth to return to the big screen?

Disney recently had its earning call , where Bob Iger and other execs spoke frankly about the House of Mouse. A list of movies coming from the studio over the next year or so were also named, and Deadpool 3 wasn't mentioned. The list reportedly includes:

A Haunting in Venice - September 15, 2023

The Creator - September 29, 2023

The Marvels - November 10, 2023

Next Goal Wins - November 17, 2023

Wish- November 22, 2023

The Bikeriders - December 1, 2023

Magazine Dreams - December 8, 2023

Poor Things- December 8, 2023

All of Us Strangers - December 22, 2023

Elio - March 1, 2024

Snow White - March 22, 2024

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes - May 24, 2024

Inside Out 2 - June 14, 2024

Considering Deadpool 3’s original release date, there are plenty of questions about why it wasn’t on this list. Although given just how long it takes to film and complete superhero movies, perhaps the studio has no choice but to push it back. After all, there’s no telling when a new agreement might be crafted that ends the current strikes.

This bit of news is sure to be disappointing to the hardcore Deadpool fans out there. After all, the first two movies were released in quick succession, in 2016 and 2018 respectively. So it’s already been a long wait for the threequel, even before this potential delay.

Still, anticipation for Deadpool 3 is at a fever pitch. This is largely because of Jackman playing Wolverine, complete with his yellow suit . The cast of Deadpool 3 includes characters new and old, as well as the surprising return of Jennifer Garner as Elektra . There are countless questions about what the movie might contain, but the studio has been keeping its cards close to the chest. Case in point: Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has gotten in trouble with Disney over his set updates.