After Jennifer Garner’s Elektra Is Reportedly Confirmed For Deadpool 3, Fans Want Evanescence On The Soundtrack, And I Completely Agree With Them

Deadpool 3 is currently in production and, as the cameras roll, more details about the highly anticipated superhero threequel are leaking. This past week, fans received some major news, as it was reported that the film will mark the return of Jennifer Garner in the role of Elektra . Much of the Internet appears to be quite pleased with this addition to the movie. They don’t just seem to be hyped over the prospect of seeing the sai-wielding assassin again, though. They’re also asking that the upcoming Marvel movie add Evanescence to its soundtrack, and I couldn’t agree with them more!

Though 2003’s Daredevil may have received less-than-stellar reviews from critics, fans still have fond memories of it, with some of the scenes hitting somewhat hard for viewers. A moment that truly stands out is a fight montage that involves Jennifer Garner ’s Elektra Natchios. Said sequence – in which she’s preparing to kill DD, who she believes murdered her father – is set to Evanescence's “Bring Me to Life.” Though it may be a cheesy moment to some, Garner understood the assignment, and the song itself is too good to be denied.

So after the Deadpool 3 news dropped, a number of folks took to social media to shout out the 2003 Grammy-winning single. One fan shared a clip of the montage to Twitter and conveyed that with the actress’ reprisal, the song has to be incorporated into the film. They also had a solid idea regarding just how to fit it in:

If Jennifer Garner is really coming back as Elektra in Deadpool 3, then I need a Wade and Logan training montage set to Evanescence.If there isn't one, then what are we doing here? I don't make the rules. 😤

Fans seem to feel very strongly about this, and it’s not hard to see why. The track is great and would provide a level of intensity to Ryan Reynolds’ superhero flick. Of course, it would also serve as a nice callback to the moment from Fox’s early 2000s flick centered on the Man Without Fear. Another fan called out the forthcoming threequel’s creative team with a tweet :

Cowards if they don't needle drop that Evanescence song from DAREDEVIL (2003).

Music has played a role in the Deadpool franchise up to this point, especially when it comes to marketing. I could easily see the marketing team dropping Evanescence’s song into a promo that hypes Elektra, if the tune isn’t included in the movie itself. Either way, at least one person wants it included somehow – or they’re going to take action:

If they don't bring back Bring Me To Life by Evanescence I'm filling a complaint.

The sheer thought of “Bring Me to Life” appearing in the movie is exciting enough, but sharing that experience with a theater full of passionate fans would also be exciting. That’s a notion that excites at least one fan :

Seated opening day for when the Evanescence pumps up on the soundtrack and the theater loses their mind

Needless to say, there’s a lot of interest in having the song utilized for the movie. One fan is even “begging” for it to pop up at some point:

Evanescence's Bring Me To Life better play on blast, I'm begging.

Ryan Reynolds is certainly a clever producer, who doesn’t mind injecting cheeky (and insanely meta) pop culture references into his movies. So it wouldn’t be surprising at all if he’s already devised a way to incorporate the song into Deadpool 3. And if that is indeed the case, I’m sure the hypothetical moment would be perfect.

Of course, now that Jennifer Garner’s reported return has come to light, there are plenty of other things that need to be considered about this movie. The obvious question is: how does the assassin come into play here? This movie has long been rumored to have a multiversal bent to it, and that would seem to be the most logical way to have her show up. Also, one now really has to consider whether those rumors on Ben Affleck returning as Daredevil have any validity. Fans will surely continue to speculate up until the film finally releases and, like so many of them, I’ll continue to hope that it includes a little bit of Evanescence.