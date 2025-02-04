Deadpool And Wolverine’s Dafne Keen Is Down To Return As X-23, But There’s One Specific That Would Make Her ‘Really Happy’ (And I Hope It Happens)
Marvel, let's make it happen!
Shawn Levy's Deadpool and Wolverine was a major success in 2024, breaking box office records for R-rated films and revitalizing the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) during a confusing time as audiences lost track of the MCU Multiverse. Fans celebrated Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine and were thrilled by surprise appearances from Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, Chris Evans, and Dafne Keen, who reprised Fox-era superhero roles that had been "left" in The Void. Many are now wondering about the return of X-23, and the His Dark Materials actress has expressed interest, provided one specific condition is met. I genuinely hope it happens.
Speaking exclusively with The Direct at the Saturn Awards, Keen addressed her potential future in upcoming Marvel movies and what she’d love to see if she returns to the MCU. She shared that she’d be open to exploring different storytelling styles for Laura—whether that means a smaller, more personal story or a full-fledged Avengers-level action spectacle. As she mentioned:
Hey, that's a fair point. X-23, despite only appearing in two movies so far, has proven to be a formidable character. We’ve seen her unleashed and gritty, but we have yet to witness her in a full-scale battle alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. That kind of appearance could redefine the future of Disney’s upcoming superhero movie slate.
While The Acolyte performer is more than willing to reprise her role as Laura, she has one request that would make her return truly special: she wants Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to join her. She elaborated on this:
Keen’s enthusiasm for returning as Laura isn’t new. Back in August, she even told Empire:
The most obvious place for Keen’s Wolverine to make another big appearance could be Avengers: Secret Wars. What we know about Secret Wars is that the film is rumored to feature the biggest cast in comic book movie history; it’s the perfect place to reunite her and Jackman again. Given how well their dynamic worked in Logan—and how fans reacted to seeing her back in Deadpool & Wolverine—Marvel would be wise to capitalize on that chemistry.
But could we see her even sooner? The upcoming Avengers: Doomsday has been floated as another possibility, particularly as it sets the stage for Victor Von Doom’s arrival. And let’s not forget the inevitable Deadpool 4—which, given the massive success of Deadpool & Wolverine, seems all but guaranteed.
Marvel clearly sees potential in X-23's return, and with Dafne Keen eager to step back into the role, it seems inevitable that Laura Kinney will have another opportunity to shine. However, will her return be alongside Hugh Jackman's Logan? Only time will tell. In the meantime, you can revisit their previous collaborations, Logan and Deadpool & Wolverine, which are available for streaming with a Disney+ subscription.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
