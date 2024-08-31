Deadpool's Concept Art For Matthew McConaughey's Cowboypool Features A Detail Cut From The Movie That I'd Love To Own In Real Life

There's a lot to love in and for Deadpool & Wolverine, from its stellar cast led by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, to the hilarious NSFW jokes the franchise is known for. People are also loving the crazy amount of cameos in Deadpool 3 , as the movie feels like it brought in all of Hollywood to participate in it. For example, one of the quickest and most exciting cameos was Matthew McConaughey’s brief appearance as the Deadpool variant Cowboypool. It’s a hilarious moment, and it turns out a lot of effort went into the costuming even though it was just a cameo.

In a recent Instagram post from costume illustrator Jonay Bacallado, the artist revealed the concept art for Cowboypool, which was designed by Mayes Rubeo. The illustration is epic, and the artist described references pulled from different cowboy movies, including those of the great Clint Eastwood. McConaughey was the perfect person to embody this role, as his acting and persona feel like a throwback to the great Western movie stars. You can see the art below:

Many fans also noted that a major element of the costume ended up being left out in the final iteration of the character design.

The illustration shows Cowboypool wearing a long fully knit poncho, which feels like a call back to Eastwood in The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly. In this version, however, the knitted poncho is covered in Deadpool logos, and it's a killer addition to the already epic suit that I honestly wish I could buy. In the comments, the artist said the poncho was even created in the traditional method of knitting, which shows how much attention to detail was put into even minor characters.

However, if you have seen the movie, the costume piece seems to be cut. The McConaughey version actually featured in the film just has a neck scarf, hat and guns.

The artist didn’t describe why this is, but I imagine that having a traditionally knit poncho for a character that not only appears briefly in the film but also moves around quite a bit, was impractical. However it still looks super sick, and I would’ve loved to see this come to life on the big screen.

If they ever did make the poncho, that is definitely a piece of cool movie memorabilia I’d love to add to the collection. If Deadpool and Eastwood can rock a knitted western poncho, so can I.

Regardless of whether it ended up in the movie or not, seeing the concept for different Deadpool variants and the time and effort that went into the design is astonishing. Bacallado also shared designs for Ladypool, who was played by Blake Lively , and the other cameo characters like Jennifer Garner as Elektra and Chris Evans as Johnny Storm.

It’s a fascinating peek behind the scenes, and even the small characters were so mesmerizing that I want to see more of them. Hopefully, in the future, there will be some way to get Cowboypool and his knitted traditional poncho on the big screen. I think fans would also do anything to have McConaughey in the MCU in a major way. However, we’ll just have to wait and see.