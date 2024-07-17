The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine at this point, constantly expanding in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next upcoming Marvel movies hitting theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, and the fan anticipation is seriously high. As such, there are countless rumors swirling around online about the project. Case in point: another day, another round of speculation about Lady Deadpool.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, so fans have been filling in the blanks with their own ideas. The cast of Deadpool 3 has been heavily debated, and with the multiverse in play it seems like just about anyone could pop up. Ryan Reynolds shared a new trailer to his Instagram, which showed the torso of the mysterious Lady Deadpool. And just like that, fans have continued debating who will be playing her in the movie. Check out the clip below:

Fans have been expecting Lady Deadpool since her inclusion was spoiled via merch back in April. The debate about who might be under the mask has been raging ever since, with the two most popular names being Taylor Swift and Blake Lively. Swift's role has been denied online, but that hasn't stopped the fans from debating. That includes the comments section of Reynolds' post, which read:

Clearly there are two standout choices, who fans think would be obvious for Ryan Reynolds to include in Deadpool& Wolverine. Blake Lively regularly works behind the scenes on her husband's projects, usually without getting credit. And the couple has a strong friendship with Taylor Swift, with the singer naming songs after their children.

Of course, it's more than possible that another actor entirely might play Lady Deadpool in the highly anticipated threequel. Since the movie will highlight variants, as well as Ryan Reynolds' signature sense of humor, I actually wouldn't be surprised if his face was CGI-ed onto a woman's body to bring the character to life. After all, Reynolds already sneakily played Juggernaut in Deadpool 2 thank to this type of work.

Overall, it feels like just about anything could go down in Deadpool 3. The trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine showed that the multiverse was in play, including the use of Loki's Time Variance Authority. And with that in mind, it feels like any character from the entire MCU and beyond could end up making an appearance. Fans are expecting lots of alums from the X-Men franchise, who can reunite with Hugh Jackman on the big screen. We've already been treated to a brief clip of Sabretooth.

All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters in July 26th.