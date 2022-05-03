Doctor Strange 2: The MCU Is Going To Great Lengths To Guard The Sequel’s Secrets

If you’re somebody that really wants to avoid movie spoilers, get ready, because Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has had its world premiere . And that means that a number of human beings have seen the entire film, rather than just the beginning of the newest Marvel movie , and thus are at least capable of revealing what happens. Marvel Studios is doing what it can however, as the official studio Twitter disabled all replies when posting about the premiere, thus preventing anybody following the event from accidentally reading the wrong thing.

We’ve certainly all been there on Twitter or Reddit when we’re reading about an upcoming movie when somebody posts information about that movie that you’d rather not read. Some people do it to intentionally troll those looking to avoid spoilers. Others may not be quite so malicious, but it ultimately has the same effect. Marvel Studios is here for you.

See you on the other side of the Multiverse.Replies will now be disabled.May 2, 2022 See more

Following this tweet the official Twitter account for Marvel Studios posted lots of pictures from the red carpet premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but they blocked replies from anybody not tagged in the posts, so there was no chance of accidentally seeing any discussion about the movie itself that people may have wanted to avoid, With the movie premiering on Thursday evening fans only need to make it a few more days, it would be a shame to be spoiled now.

Most people would want to avoid knowing too many details about a movie they’ve never seen before, especially if they were specifically planning to see that movie. At the same time, we all love to talk about movies and be part of conversations about our favorite films. It can certainly be difficult to do both things.

Some fans will certainly go to extremes to avoid spoilers. Many will likely take a break from social media for a couple days or at least mute certain words in an attempt to avoid seeing anything they don’t want to see. What constitutes a spoiler isn’t the same across the board. Some people want to know as little as possible about a movie before they see it and may not even like knowing what’s in some trailers because it gives away too much. Reviews for Multiverse of Madness are going live as well. Although one wonders how many people will actually read them,

It’s a commonly held belief that if people know what happens in a movie, they are less likely to bother to actually go see the movie. Not everybody believes that’s true. Marvel’s own James Gunn has said spoilers don’t ruin movies . Movie studios certainly don’t like that idea because it means less box office for them. And Marvel, by taking these steps (at least in theory), is protecting its own box office. Stars of Marvel movies know that spoilers are to be protected. It’s made some, like T hor: Love and Thunder ’s Tessa Thompson nervous about speaking at all .

Of course, it’s also strongly promoting the idea that there are major spoilers to avoid, which might entice some to check out the movie as well. For the next few days spoilers won’t be that big a deal as the number of people who have seen the film will remain small. Once we get to May 6, however, and the new Marvel movie arrives, all bets are off and avoiding spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will become very tough.