Thor: Love And Thunder’s Tessa Thompson On Being ‘Nervous’ To Accidentally Reveal Spoilers

Spoilers aren’t a new concern for the MCU. Plenty of Marvel film or television shows have sprung a leak, with the perfect example being the whole “will-they-won’t-or-they-will” dilemma surrounding Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home. As most fans know, Marvel Studios is a tight vault that doesn’t like when information gets past them. The contracts alone have scared stars like Salma Hayek from talking about their MCU involvement. Thor: Love and Thunder’s Tessa Thompson has now joined that category. She spoke up about her nervousness regarding accidentally revealing Thor 4 spoilers.

Thompson might be right in being a little skittish when it comes to Thor: Love and Thunder details. The Passing star got into a bit of hot water after alluding to Valkyrie’s potential powers in the sequel. That fear came out as ET Canada questioned her about the film. Tessa Thompson hinted at ramifications from Marvel by saying,

I’m so nervous now to talk about anything related to those movies because the fandom is so real, and I have said I will not be a house for spoilers. So, I can’t say much, I think everything that we need to know has already been said, which is that she is the king of New Asgard, so she’s navigating her diplomatic duties, she’s reunited with her friend Thor, and we’ve got the gang back together.

To make things clear, Tessa Thompson won’t be following in the footsteps of fellow MCU stars Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo when it comes to spoiling cameos or major plotlines. She doesn’t want Marvel (or the fandom) coming after her for ruining the Thor: Ragnarok sequel. Thankfully, Thompson kept things to a minimum when speaking on the film. Having dreamed about becoming the character, the Hollywood star isn’t trying to end her time in the MCU by spilling a few secrets.

The actress remedied the Valkyrie powers debacle by sharing an image of herself on Instagram with a message stating she was referring to the comics, not the film. Outside of the power blunder, Tessa Thompson has been all about Valkyrie’s sexuality becoming a part of the sequel. Thompson felt exploring the character’s sexual orientation will harken back to the LGBTQ+ representation in Marvel comics. So young and old viewers will get the chance to see Valkyrie flourish as King of Asgard and embrace a potential partner.

Outside of Valkyrie’s sexuality being a storyline, not much else is not for Thor: Love and Thunder. Of course, the film will mark Natalie Portman’s return as Jane Foster after being absent in Ragnarok. She will assume the Thor mantle as Mighty Thor, which fans got a peek at in a possible leak, while the Guardians of the Galaxy cast will join the fun after Chris Hemsworth’s Thor hitched a ride with them in the Avenger: Endgame finale. Once the film drops, fans will find what Thor, Valkyrie, and their cohorts are getting into.

They won’t’ have to wait much longer as Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8. But Love and Thunder is one of multiple Marvel films dropping in 2022 and 2023 with more on the horizon.