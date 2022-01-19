The Cute TikTok Video Doctor Strange 2 Star Xochitl Gomez Posted To Celebrate The End Of Reshoots

Marvel is getting ready to introduce a new young hero this spring in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. 15-year-old Xochitl Gomez, who broke out in 2020 with a role in Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club, is set to play America Chavez alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejofor. The Doctor Strange sequel has been filming reshoots, but now it’s officially wrapped, and Gomez is celebrating.

In true Gen Z fashion, Xochitl Gomez took to her TikTok account to update her fans that America Chavez had officially wrapped production on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Take a look:

The teen Marvel actress went on TikTok to do a dance in celebration of wrapping the massive Marvel project with a curtain of green screen behind her. She simply captioned it “all done!” as she likely strutted off the Los Angeles set over a year after the film officially started shooting in late 2020.

The new Doctor Strange movie follows the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home as Stephen Strange deals with some fallout of opening the gates to the multiverse. America Chavez will play some part in this story, though exactly how much we'll see of Xochitl Gomez remains to be seen. In the comic books, Chavez is from the Utopian Parallel (another dimension) and abilities like flying, superhuman strength and being able to punch star-shaped portals between dimensions.

Her skillset will undoubtedly allow her to be of help in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the titular hero runs into an alternate version of himself and must seek out help beyond himself, Wanda Maximoff and Wong. Check out the first trailer for the movie:

There are a couple of brief hints of Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez in the trailer that debuted at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home's credits following Doctor Strange’s involvement in the Marvel epic. There’s a shot that sees America’s iconic jean jacket with a star on the back, and another moment where she is next to Doctor Strange and Rachel McAdams’ Dr. Christine Palmer as they open a vault door.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi, who previously helmed the original Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire, along with being known as the horror filmmaker behind Evil Dead. The movie was initially going to be crafted by Scott Derrickson (who made the first movie), but following some creative differences between the studio and Derrickson, Raimi took on the project.

The upcoming sequel will feature Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff after the events of WandaVision and continue the story that began for Stephen Strange back in 2016. Now that Xochitl Gomez has wrapped her scenes in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it’s officially time to start the countdown for the movie’s release on May 6, 2022. Keep track of all the upcoming Marvel movies here on CinemaBlend.