Is Echo Getting Season 2 On Disney+? Cinematographer Weighs In

Spoilers for Marvel's Echo lie ahead, so proceed with caution.

Echo is the latest Marvel series to hit Disney+ and, as described by producer Brad Winderbaum as Marvel Studios’ first truly bingable series. After being introduced in Hawkeye, Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez took center stage in her own solo adventure, which expanded upon her past. Given that it established its own lore and featured exciting connections to Daredevil (which included Kingpin’s highly-anticipated return), one would hope that a second season is not too far off. Now, the show’s cinematographer is weighing in on that possibility.

All five episodes of Echo dropped on Disney+ and Hulu earlier this month. As it stands, the show has a 71% critic rating and 61% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, which really isn’t so bad for a freshman show. The series revolves around Maya facing her Native American head on all while being engaged in a war with her former surrogate father, Wilson Fisk. Most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe-set shows have only received one season, with the exception of a few. Now, it would seem that this could go either way when it comes to the Alaqua Cox-led series, as cinematographer Kira Kelly tells The Direct:

I'm not sure about that. I feel like the world—You know, anything that we can see Alaqua [Cox] would be amazing. Whether it's another season for her or whether or not she's in the Daredevil show coming up or any other show. I would just love any excuse to see Alaqua perform again.

One can understand why a second season wouldn't be guaranteed at this point, especially since the season ended on a solid note. Viewers saw Maya reconnecting with her family and seemingly taking on her eponymous moniker. It also seemed to set up Daredevil: Born Again, as the ruthless Kingpin seemed to be eying a run for mayor of New York City. While debatable whether another season of Echo would be necessary, it would certainly be great to see Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez again in some form or fashion. As Kira Kelly alluded to, she could appear in DD, and there are certainly other avenues for Lopez. (Cox herself also has Avengers team-ups in mind.)

Reviews for Echo were mixed, but much praise was bestowed up on the performance of its lead actress. While it would be great to get a second season of Echo, one can't help but think how common it's become for other MCU shows to go the one-and-done route. Just recently, She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany addressed a second season of that show and surmised that it probably won't happen due to budget issues. In fairness, a number of these productions are touted as limited series from the jump, but their conclusions can still be somewhat disappointing for fans.

Considering the buzz that the Maya Lopez show has seemed to generate, I don't think it'd be crazy to think that a second season could happen. I'm personally hopeful that more is on the way. Alaqua Cox's character could certainly be a formidable and impactful figure in the MCU moving forward. And, of course, the representation that results from Maya's presence and that of those in her orbit is wonderful

Those who have Disney+ subscriptions or are Hulu subscribers should check out the first season of Echo if they haven’t already. Be sure that you also read up on upcoming Marvel TV shows -- some of which are on the 2024 TV schedule.