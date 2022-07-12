Elizabeth Olsen Finally Watches Doctor Strange 2 In Funny Viral Video

Spoilers ahead for Doctor Strange 2.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, and Phase Four has certainly been no exception. The current phase has been a big one for Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, who starred in both WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness . And after a series of speed bumps, Olsen finally watches Doctor Strange 2 in a funny video that’s gone viral.

While Elizabeth Olsen was there in person for the extended filming of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , fans were surprised they’d seen the finished cut before she did. Olsen previously revealed she had a cold on premiere day, so didn’t watch it. And when she asked for a screener from Marvel she was too distracted by a watermark with her name on the screen. But now we know that’s changed, thanks to a TikTok posted by Elizabeth Olsen herself promoting her series of picture books Hattie Harmony. Check it out for yourself below,

Well, it looks like Elizabeth Olsen has finally seen her work in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Although rather than seeing it early or at the movie’s premiere, she might have had to wait until it became available to stream on Disney+. Considering that she’s never sure if each new project is going to flop, I have to wonder what she thought about it. Either way, her face in the above video is super funny and is already going viral on various social media outlets.

The above post might be promoting Elizabeth Olsen’s picture books, but her use of Doctor Strange footage and hashtags are sure to help it quickly go viral among Marvel fans out there. It blew fans’ minds to learn she hadn’t actually seen her own work in The Multiverse of Madness, especially because it included so many scares and visual effects. Indeed, she was both the second protagonist as well as the movie’s primary villain.

Elizabeth Olsen has been in the MCU since Avengers: Age of Ultron, but she’s really become a fan favorite as Wanda Maximoff in the most recent years. This is largely due to her outstanding (Emmy nominated) performance in WandaVision , which allowed Olsen to show off her comedic chops thanks to the sitcom format. Plus there’s the emotion she offered the drama of the story, a throughline which the actress continued in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It’s currently unclear if/when Elizabeth Olsen will once again return to the MCU as the Scarlet Witch. Wanda seemingly sacrificed herself at the end of Doctor Strange 2 to destroy the Darkhold, seeing how the book had corrupted her mind. But did she actually die? Hardcore fans don’t believe it, although Olsen has admitted she has no idea about her future in the shared universe.