Eternals Streaming: How To Watch The Marvel Movie

In November 2021, Eternals, one of the most ambitious Marvel movies yet, was released in theaters and captivated audiences with its expansive story, breathtaking action sequences, and stunning visuals. But not everyone who wanted to see Chloé Zhao’s epic superhero movie when it first opened in theaters got around to seeing it for one reason or another. Those who missed out the first time around (as well as those who want to see the movie again) are in luck as the movie will be available streaming this week.

That’s right, as of Wednesday, January 12, 2022, you can watch Eternals streaming from the comfort of your home. Better yet, we have some key information about everything you need to know to do so. It’s time to revisit Eternals.

Where To Watch Eternals Streaming

This will probably not come as a surprise to anyone, but you can watch Eternals streaming on Disney+, which happens to be the digital home of most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (The Incredible Hulk and the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies aren’t on the platform). With the movie being one of the biggest Marvel Phase 4 movies, Eternals will be splashed all over the Disney+ home screen, making it nearly impossible to miss. But to make things easier, we’ve included a direct link to the film down below, once it becomes available to stream on January 12.

One cool thing about Eternals, as well as most of the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe movies on Disney+, is the IMAX Enhanced mode, which features the format’s 1.90:1 expanded aspect ratio like its theatrical release. And as director Chloé Zhao pointed out when responding to a Rotten Tomatoes story on the film’s critical response, some of the special features, like her commentary track, will be available with the streaming release.

Stream Eternals on Disney+.

When Eternals Will Be Available On DVD/Blu-Ray

But what if you want to buy a physical copy of Eternals so that you can keep it in the event you get rid of your Disney+ account? Well, you will have to wait a little bit longer as the DVD/Blu-ray/4K release won’t be on store shelves until February 15, 2022. There are multiple special editions of Eternals that will be available at various retailers with exclusive art, which is perfect for those diehard comic book movie fans looking for one of the biggest 2022 DVD releases yet.

Preorder Eternals on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.

Here’s What CinemaBlend Had To Say About Eternals

Still on the fence about Eternals and want to check out the critical response before devoting two-and-a-half hours of your life to it? If that’s the case for you, then you should check out what CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg had to say about the movie ahead of its release in the fall of 2021. Eisenberg, who gave the movie 3 out of 5 stars, described it as being “an exciting but overstuffed Marvel blockbuster” that mostly delivered on its ideas and concepts. The Eternals cast and Chloé Zhao’s direction also received some praise in the Eternals review.

Now that you know how to watch Eternals streaming, all there is left to do is clear your schedule for the next week or so and watch all of the Marvel movies in order before the multi-day marathon gets a little longer in the very near future.