Fan Petition To Recast Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa In The MCU Has Nearly Hit Its Signature Goal

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is massively popular, but there are a few franchises that stand out as fan favorites. Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther is certainly in that category, with the Oscar-winning movie breaking new ground for representation both in front and behind the camera. Moviegoers are eager to see the sequel Wakadanda Forever, although the fan petition to recast T’Challa has nearly hit its signature goal.

Fans and colleagues alike were heartbroken when Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman suddenly passed in the summer of 2020. Ryan Coogler and company are committed to honoring his legacy in Wakanda Forever, but some fans would rather see T’Challa’s tenure in the MCU continue with another actor. Now the online petition is sitting just below the 55,000 goal.

The petition to recast T’Challa comes to us from Change.org , and clearly it’s getting a ton of attention from Marvel fans out there. Black Panther is an extremely popular hero in the franchise, and it’s hard to imagine how Wakanda Forever will move on without his presence. And while Chadwick Boseman is still being mourned, some want to disconnect the acclaimed actor from his signature role in order to keep T’Challa alive in-universe.

While this online petition is super popular, it’s unclear if anyone from Marvel Studios is taking it seriously. After all, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has already started filming– even if production is currently on hiatus . As such, Ryan Coogler’s plans for the fictional country are likely pretty set in stone– especially where Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa is concerned. And smart money says Coogler will be putting a ton of heart and emotion into the mysterious story.

Clearly Chadwick Boseman’s death is continuing to have a ripple effect on the MCU at large. The late actor was able to reprise his role thanks to a voice role in What If…? what was recorded prior to his passing. Even in that animated series T’Challa continued to be a source of hope and compassion for those around him.

As previously mentioned, Ryan Coogler and the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been keeping their cards close to the chest regarding the contents of the highly anticipated sequel. But they’ve all seemingly on the same page about their feelings for Chadwick Boseman, and the commitment to make the project in his honor.

With T’Challa seemingly perishing in-universe, the biggest question surrounding Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is regarding who will take on the mantle as the Panther. Additionally, they’ll also be ruling the high tech country. A number of beloved characters come to mind, including Shuri, Okoye, and M’Baku. Of course, a new character could always come into play as well.