Fans Are Debating Whether Gwyneth Paltrow Will Be Back In Avengers: Doomsday And They Have A Lot Of Thoughts

When Iron Man kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008, Gwyneth Paltrow was along for the ride as Pepper Potts. Cut to today, the actress has made seven appearances as the character, the last one being in Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd of the Marvel movies in order. Now there are rumblings that Paltrow might reprise Pepper in Avengers: Doomsday, and fans have a lot of thoughts on this potential appearance.

This all started when scooper MyTimeToShineHello shared that Paltrow “will be back” for the upcoming Marvel movie. No further context was provided, but those few words were enough to get fans talking. Now, given what happened to Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame, some of you might wondering why Pepper Potts would even be included in Doomsday, like @ForbiddenArms is:

But why? Tony is dead

That’s right, the Tony Stark of the main MCU reality has long since departed, having sacrificed his life to use the Infinity Stones to wipe out the alternate timeline Thanos and his army. But as we learned last summer at San Diego Comic-Con, Downey will be returning to the MCU to play Doctor Doom, with Avengers: Doomsday set as his first confirmed appearance. So @homelandermoney’s observation about Paltrow allegedly showing up in Doomsday is on the money, and they fittingly included a gif of Homelander from The Boys:

Thats gonna be crazy with robert downey in the mix

It would indeed be crazy, especially if the speculation is true that Downey’s Doctor Doom will be a Tony Stark variant rather than the traditional Victor Von Doom. Just imagine seeing someone with the same face as your late husband, only this person is threatening the entirety of the Marvel multiverse. It’s hard to say when we’ll learn if that’s the case or not, but as far as general feelings about Pepper Potts potentially appearing in Doomsday go, @BS_phere had this positive sentiment:

Would love to watch if happen

In addition to learning how Pepper’s been doing since since Tony died, which would also mean checking in with their daughter Morgan, it would be cool if we could see her suit back up as Rescue. However, on the negative side of things, @infamouskid said this:

Don’t care in endgame and won’t care in doomsday

Finally, @WayneWaldropW had this amusing comment about if Gwyneth Paltrow ends up appearing in Avengers: Doomsday:

But she won't remember it anyways

This refers to how Gwyneth Paltrow has repeatedly forgotten she appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming. To be fair, at least she can poke fun at her MCU cluelessness. Frankly, just a few years back, the prospect of Paltrow ever appearing in this franchise again didn’t seem possible given that she retired from acting. But now that she’s making her performing return in Marty Supreme at the end of this year, we should at least entertain the possibility she’ll reprise Pepper Potts in Avengers: Doomsday. Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if she popped up in Avengers: Secret Wars too.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026, and if/when official confirmation of Gwyneth Paltrow’s involvement in it comes along, we’ll let you know. Use your Disney+ subscription to revisit Pepper Potts’ previous cinematic adventures.