The Russo Brothers Tease ‘Radical’ Vision For Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars
A new era of Avengers movies requires a new approach.
In 2018 and 2019, Marvel Studios pulled off one of the greatest blockbuster events of all time with the release of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame... but how can the Marvel Cinematic Universe reach that peak level of excitement again? That's the mission that lies ahead for the filmmakers behind Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and while we don't yet know much about what is being planned, co-director Joe Russo has teased a "very radical" approach to the twin films.
With the next two Avengers films set to be released in 2026 and 2027, production is set to commence this summer. As is the case with all Marvel productions, lips are being kept sealed tight about what we can expect from the upcoming Marvel blockbusters, but Joe Russo recently told The Hollywood Reporter at the Hollywood premiere of The Electric State that a fresh approach is being taken that should result in a different kind of MCU movie. Said the filmmaker,
That idea of challenging audiences was echoed by Joe Russo on that same red carpet when he and his brother Anthony Russo were asked about their work on Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars by Deadline. He also outlined the plans for the production and stressfulness of scheduling the making of the blockbusters in the same summer, saying,
To clarify Joe Russo's statement about shooting "fairly" back to back, he confirmed last year that there will be a longer break between principal photography for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars compared to what was done for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
Certainly part of the "radical" approach that is being taken by the filmmakers for the blockbusters is the fact that established Marvel stars will be taking on entirely new parts. It was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 that Robert Downey Jr., the man the world knows as Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man, will be playing the villainous Victor Von Doom in both titles, and there have been rumors that he won't be the only one switching up roles. There have been reports that Chris "Captain America" Evans will also be back in some capacity following his cameo as Johnny Storm in last year's Deadpool & Wolverine.
Who else might we see show up in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars? With production starting in the next few months, it's almost guaranteed that we'll start learning more about the cast and characters, so stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of the latest news and updates.
