Fantastic Four’s Director Shared An Update That Might Bug Some Marvel Fans, But Makes Me Grateful As A Viewer
This makes me want to see the movie even more.
With the exception of John Krasinski’s Mister Fantastic appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Fantastic Four have been absent from the big screen since 2015, but that hiatus will soon be over. July’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps will introduce a new incarnation of the team that resides in a different corner of the multiverse rather than the Sacred Timeline, i.e. the main MCU reality. In fact, it’s that separation that makes me pleased about an update that director Matt Shakman shared, although I’m sure some Marvel fans won’t share my opinion.
While discussing the upcoming Marvel movie’s 1960s retro-futuristic aesthetic, Shakman, who previously helmed the TV show WandaVision (which you can revisit using your Disney+ subscription), informed Empire that First Steps will feel much different from other MCU movies. Specifically, don’t count on it being packed with references and cameos, with the director saying:
I’m really glad this is happening with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It was one thing for Deadpool & Wolverine to cram in Easter eggs and special appearances since it was meant to be a continuation of the X-Men universe from the 20th Century Fox days. First Steps, on the other hand, is its own entity, unconnected to the Tim Story-helmed Fantastic Four movies from the mid-2000s, nor Josh Franks’ 2015 reboot.
Essentially, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is operating off a blank slate… besides being adapted from existing source material, of course. Frankly, I think this could end up being the MCU’s most accessible move to newcomers or those who don’t keep close tabs on this franchise’s mythology in a long time. You’ll just need to pay for a movie ticket, plop yourself down in that theater seat and buckle in for the ride that sees Marvel’s First Family trying to protect their world from Galactus and The Silver Surfer.
Now, that’s not to say this Fantastic Four team will always be separated from the wider MCU, as Matt Shakman indicated. It was announced last week that Pedro Pascal’s Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby’s Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Thing and Joseph Quinn’s Human Torch will appear in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday. Additionally, it’s rumored that Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom will cameo in First Steps before coming to the forefront as Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars’ main villain. He may even be accompanied by Chris Evans in an undisclosed role!
But for now, it’s good to hear that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be so self-contained. It hits theaters on July 25, but for any of you craving a story with deep MCU ties, not to worry, as Thunderbolts* arrives on May 2.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend.
