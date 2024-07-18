Forget The Deadpool 3 Popcorn Bucket, Now There's A Cheeky Game Controller For The MCU Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly growing, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. But those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that certain franchises stand out as fan favorites. Chief among them is Deadpool, which is why the upcoming threequel is arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie. Forget the Deadpool 3 popcorn bucket, now there's a cheeky game controller for the movie.

After Dune 2's popcorn bucket went viral for looking like a sex toy (including a hilarious sketch on SNL), Kevin Feige teased that Deadpool's own bucket was going to be purposefully lewd. That prediction came true, but the merch has also extended to video games. A new Deadpool & Wolverine Xbox controller is going viral on Twitter, because the back of it includes Wade Wilson's butt cheeks. Check it out below:

Xbox revealed an official Deadpool controller with butt cheeks on the back pic.twitter.com/eKG7OBD9VvJuly 17, 2024

I don't even have an Xbox, but I still want this hilarious piece of merch for Deadpool 3. I can only imagine how gamers' grip will change on the controller when having to deal with The Merc with a Mouth's bodacious booty cheeks. Honestly, I have to assume this wild idea came from the mind of Ryan Reynolds himself, who is known for his twisted sense of humor.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, as the footage that's been released to the public seem to be primarily from the same handful of scenes. So fans still don't know what to expect, or what surprise cameos might make up Deadpool 3's cast list by the end of its 128-minute runtime.

Of course, the threequel has much more going for it than simply some cheeky marketing and over the top merchandise. The first two Deadpool movies were wildly successful, thanks to its R-rated humor and surprisingly emotional story. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud will be on full display when Deadpool & Wolverine finally hits theaters, and that chemistry is expected to be electric. Kevin Feige has reviewed the movie in advance of its release, claiming it is the "most wholesome R-rated film that anybody can ever see." So clearly director Shawn Levy brought the humor and heart to his Marvel debut.

While the butt-focused merch might be funny, the stakes are also pretty high for Deadpool 3, which is the first installment set within the MCU. As such, the movie has the potential to greatly influence the future of the shared universe, especially with fans waiting to see how the X-Men will finally join the fun. And with Loki's Time Variance Authority also factoring in, it feels like the story could go just about anywhere.

All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.