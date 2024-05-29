After Deadpool 3 Rumors Swirl, Dafne Keen Got Asked A Very Interesting Question

At this point, every actor who has ever played a comic book character on film, and a few that never have, has been rumored to appear in cameos in the upcoming Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine. At this point, it’s impossible to know for sure who will actually appear. It’s impossible for every rumor to be true, but some of them must be. And if that’s the case, could Dafne Keen reprise her role from Logan in the new film?

Logan was supposed to be Hugh Jackman’s final performance as Wolverine, but he’s back leading the Deadpool & Wolverine cast with Ryan Reynolds, so it’s at least theoretically possible we could see Defne Keen’s X-23 also reprise her role. ComicBook.com recently asked her if she might return, and while she didn’t confirm anything, she did say that she thinks it's cool that so many people would be interested in something like that. Keene said…

What goes through your head is, first of all, how cool that something is that big that if seeps and it bleeds into other projects. And how cool it is that I got to be a part of something that had such a huge legacy that almost 10 years later I'm still being asked about and that just feels pretty huge.

If we’re going to nitpick Dafne Keene’s statement, we’d point out that it’s not a denial regarding the question of a Deadpool & Wolverine cameo. And her comments, that Keene is still being asked about returning as X-23 because it’s something people still care about is exactly why it would make sense for her to appear in a cameo, because it’s something the audience wants to see.

Rumors regarding Deadpool & Wolverine cameos have been going into overdrive. Basically everybody who was ever part of the Fox Marvel universe, everybody who was ever in an X-Men movie has been rumored to appear, as well as most of the existing Marvel Cinematic Universe, since this is Deadpool’s first official MCU movie. And then of course there’s the Taylor Swift as Dazzler rumor, which will not die.

Under normal circumstances, studios would fight to prevent such rumors from making it out there, but at this point, there are so many rumors that audiences will have no clue which ones are true when the Deadpool & Wolverine release date arrives. They’ll be just as surprised to see what happens as they would be if they’d heard no rumors at all.

Seeing Dafne Keen again as X-23 would certainly be great. Seven years after Logan she’s grown into an accomplished actor in her own right, who will be part of the upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte. Of course, since she’s been working on one Disney project, it likely wouldn’t have been too difficult to make it work for her to appear in a simple cameo in another. We’ll see.