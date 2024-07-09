Forget Taylor Swift In The MCU, Why Fans Are Now Fancasting Dua Lipa Instead

Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that the shared universe is constantly expanding, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. As such, fans are always theorizing about which actors might join the fun in an upcoming Marvel movie. Forget Taylor Swift in the MCU, here's why fans are now fancasting Dua Lipa instead.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, but there are plenty of fans who think Taylor Swift might appear as Dazzler or another character. But fans are also hoping to see Dua Lipa as Jean Grey. This fan casting was inspired by Dua's recent Instagram photo dump, which featured a photo of her and her boyfriend Callum Turner. After it went viral online, fans on Twitter said that the pair should play X-Men Jean Grey and Scott Summers. Check it out below:

Its them https://t.co/ToqXcFH0UI pic.twitter.com/k1IzTvfYZkJuly 4, 2024

Honestly, I don't hate this idea. While she's primarily known as pop icon, Dua Lipa has been dipping her toes into acting as of late. After having a small role in Barbie as a mermaid, she got to do some action and stunts as part of the Argylle cast list. So maybe a major franchise role is the logical next step for the "New Rules" singer. And having her star opposite her real-life partner would be one way of making sure Jean and Scott's chemistry was fire on screen.

Of course, it's currently unclear what Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel are planning for the X-Men. Fans have wanted mutants in the shared universe for years, but legal issues prevented it. The door finally opened when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, including mutants, Deadpool, and The Fantastic Four. Alas, the studio has kept its cards close to the chest regarding exactly when a new X-Men movie might come together.

Jean Grey is one of the most iconic X-Men characters of all time, and she's been adapted in live-action a number of times throughout the years. That include Famke Janssen in the original trilogy, as well as Sophie Turner in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix. As such, Dua Lipa would have some big shoes to fill if this fan casting actually came to fruition.

Of course, there's no guarantee that Dua Lipa is really in the running for the role. What's more, the plans for the X-Men are a total mystery at the time of writing this story. Although the studio has been teasing their entrance for a while: Professor X appeared in Doctor Strange 2, Ms. Marvel's finale teased she was a mutant, and The Marvels' credits scene featured Kelsey Grammer's Beast.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26th, which will also feature Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. In the meantime, check the 2025 movie release dates.