Guardians 3: James Gunn Responds To Rumors Of Lady Gaga Voicing Lylla

Marvel fans are preparing for a heart-wrenching conclusion to James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, particularly with Bradley Cooper’s Rocket being Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s emotional core. With Rocket serving as the focus, introducing the hard-edged raccoon’s comic book love interest Lylla will be a key point in his storyline. Upon the public learning this news, the rumor mill went into overdrive as the internet claimed Lady Gaga would voice the character in a much-desired A Star is Born reunion between her and Cooper. After months of rumors surrounding Gaga’s alleged involvement, Guardians 3 director James Gunn finally responded to those Lylla voice-casting rumors.

Of course, Gunn is no stranger to answering fan inquiries and speculations online. Premiering the emotional Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer on his Instagram account was no different. As soon as the trailer was posted, one follower replied to the post by cheekily asking:

Tell us who voices Lylla please! It starts with Ga and ends with Ga? Come on!

But being the social media master he is, the newly-appointed DC Studios head didn’t waste a second to respond. Of course, James Gunn seemingly answered the rampant rumor with a simple comment.

It does not.

So there you have it! Lady Gaga is not voicing the beloved Marvel otter and there’s no A Star is Born reunion happening in Guardians 3. It is quite unfortunate, as it would’ve been interesting to see Cooper and Gaga play out their palpable chemistry once more – just this time as anthropomorphic characters. Hearing the former co-stars together again could’ve been a great marketing angle for the trilogy finale. At the same time, the “Poker Face” singer is tied to Joker 2 as Harley Quinn. But the DC-Marvel “rivalry” didn’t stop Gunn from directing The Suicide Squad followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Four years after the Oscar-nominated musical film was released, fans are still shipping Lady Gaga and Cooper as Jack and Ally. But their bubble was already burst for an offscreen connection as the Guardians 3 star reportedly moved on with a new love interest political advisor Huma Abedin following his split from former partner Irina Shayk. Despite no real-life romance, he and the pop star have maintained a friendship, as Gagaconfided in Cooper about future Hollywood endeavors.

On the flip side, the The Suicide Squad director could be under Marvel’s notorious veil of secrecy. So he might be avoiding the wrath of Marvel CEO Kevin Feige and co. as heard in other cases of spoiler-alert stories. James Gunn also doesn’t want to ruin any surprises in store for Guardians fans before the second sequel arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023. After all, there are still some unknown aspects of Guardians 3.

But soon the rumors surrounding Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be behind him as James Gunn gears up his plans for DC Studios. He has responded to reported shakeups involving Wonder Woman 3’s alleged cancellation and future Superman and Green Lantern plans.