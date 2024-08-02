On Guardians Of The Galaxy's 10th Anniversary, Chris Pratt Posts About The Movie That Changed His Life

When Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill danced through an alien planet to “Come And Get Your Love” during the opening scene of 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the MCU officially changed forever. Now the day that happened was exactly a decade ago, and Chris Pratt is celebrating the massive impact Star-Lord had on his life.

Pratt is, of course, one of the biggest Hollywood stars of our time right now, not only from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, but through three Jurassic World movies and a ton of voiceover work in films like The LEGO Movie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Here’s what the actor wrote about the 10-year anniversary of the first Guardians movie:

Today marks 10 YEARS since Guardians of the Galaxy hit the big screen. Can you believe it? What a journey it’s been. I love this cast, the crew and everyone involved. So grateful to the fans! You have changed my life. And to James Gunn who took a chance on the sweaty goofball from Parks and Rec, thanks dude.

In an Instagram post, Pratt got nostalgic about the Marvel franchise being 10 years old. He took some time to thank the fans, all part of the cast and crew and writer/director James Gunn for changing his life. Before the movie came along, he referred to himself as the “sweaty goofball from Parks and Recreation,” which is what he was best known for before he earned movie star status.

When Guardians of the Galaxy came up for Chris Pratt, he initially didn’t think he’d get the role because he “wasn’t physically right for it,” but thought it was a “perfect fit,” per a Huff Post interview. He convinced Gunn and Marvel with his audition and went on to lose 60 pounds in order to portray Peter Quill. The rest is history.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

When the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise ended last summer with Vol. 3, the team of misfit heroes went their separate ways. Peter Quill goes on a solo quest to reunite with his grandfather on Earth before the movie’s end title cards announced the coming return of “the legendary Star-Lord” in the MCU’s future. When Pratt has recently been asked about his return as Star-Lord he said he’s “not exactly sure” about what’s next, but doesn’t want to ruin anything if he did know something.

James Gunn hung up his Guardians of the Galaxy franchise last year, but now he’s working with DC Studios as co-chairman of the upcoming reboot superhero universe. Gunn just wrapped Superman on Wednesday as the Guardians anniversary was on the horizon by calling it “an astounding ten years.” Pratt has shared hopes to work with Gunn on playing a character in the DCU .

As far as the MCU goes, we definitely don’t know when Chris Pratt will turn up next. Still, you can watch Guardians of the Galaxy now with a Disney+ subscription to celebrate its 10th anniversary and check out what upcoming Marvel movies are on the way.