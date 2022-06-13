Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’s Will Poulter Explains Why He’s So ‘Grateful’ To Join The MCU With James Gunn’s Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a behemoth force in the entertainment industry over the past decade and change of filmmaking. But a few franchises stand out as fan favorites, like the Guardians of the Galaxy. And MCU newcomer Will Poulter recently explained why he’s so “grateful” to join the shared universe with James Gunn’s threequel.

Guardians 3 is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies coming to Phase Four. The blockbuster will end the story of the beloved cosmic team, so the stakes definitely feel high. Will Poulter will debut as Adam Warlock in James Gunn’s third MCU movie, and recently explained to ComingSoon why he was so happy to be joining the franchise (and getting super ripped in the process ). As he put it,

I didn’t actually know about Adam Warlock, if I’m being completely honest. But I was a huge fan of the Guardians franchise, and that for me was kind of the most exciting and the one that appealed to me the most within the Marvel Cinematic Universe…So I am really delighted to be involved. And I love the character of Adam and me and [director] James [Gunn’s] sort of vision for him and his journey and really aligned perfectly. I was grateful for that.

Well, there you go. It looks like Will Poulter got to join the MCU within his favorite franchise. The Guardians of the Galaxy movies are fan favorites, and that goes double for certain cast members like the Midsommar actor. We’ll just have to wait and see how his character Adam Warlock shakes up the action for the motley crew of heroes.

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was originally going to be one of the first installments in Phase Four, the changed when James Gunn was (temporarily) fired from his position as director. Things were ultimately pushed back a number of years, but perhaps that scheduling change made way of Will Poulter to be available to play Adam Warlock.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the introduction of Adam Warlock since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. His name was dropped during the credits-sequence , with Sovereign leader Ayesha creating him to destroy the Guardians. But knowing James Gunn, smart money says he’s got some surprises up his sleeve for Will Poulter’s newcomer.

Luckily for Guardians fans out there, there’s plenty of content coming from that corner of the MCU. Prior to the upcoming threequel, Disney+ will release the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special . Additionally, there’s animated shorts coming starring Baby Groot .