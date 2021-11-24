See What Will Poulter Could Look Like As Adam Warlock In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive franchise, one that has a devoted multigenerational fanbase. But some properties stand out as fan favorites like James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Moviegoers can’t wait to see the upcoming Vol. 3, especially since it was revealed that actor Will Poulter will be playing Adam Warlock . And thanks to fan art, we can imagine what the Midsommar actor might look like in the MCU.

The arrival of Adam Warlock was teased in the credits of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and there were a ton of fan theories about who might be playing the role. In the end it went to Will Poulter, who seemingly got ripped for the role before arriving on set . It’s unclear what his design in the threequel will be, but some fan art offers what Adam might look like. Check it out below,

I mean, how cool is that? Adam Warlock is expected to be a major presence in Guardians 3, and will presumably be super powerful when interacting with the scrappy team of heroes. Let’s just hope that an official look at the character is revealed by James Gunn and company sooner rather than later.

This above image comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist Aitesam Farooq. They regularly make stunning fan art featuring superhero characters, resulting in a whopping 178k followers on the social media platform. And given the amount of detail put into each rendering, it makes a great deal of sense. Although the question is: what will Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock actually look like in the MCU?

The contents of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are currently being guarded by the cast and crew, but filming has been underway for a few weeks already. James Gunn’s blockbuster is expected to wrap up the story of the current team, and actors like Karen Gillan make it seem like a real tear-jerker . There’s also the Guardians Holiday Special coming up , which should actually be quite connected to the upcoming threequel.

Adam Warlock is seemingly being created as a weapon for the Sovereigns, who are an alien race with a grudge against the Guardians of the Galaxy. Smart money says Will Poulter is going to kick some serious ass throughout Vol. 3’s mysterious runtime. For his part, the 28 year-old actor seems utterly thrilled to be joining the Guardians franchise, and getting to work with the likes of James Gunn.

While it’ll take years for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to arrive in theaters, the beloved team of Marvel heroes will have a role in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. They’re not expected to be huge characters, although Chris Hemsworth’s character was last seen departing on the Guardians’ ship after the events of Avengers: Endgame.