Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Responds To Calls For Chris Pratt To Be Replaced As Star-Lord

Chris Pratt is typically on the internet sharing family photos or highlighting his strict diet. Though the actor has developed a reputation for being the "worst" Hollywood Chris by some factions of the Internet, many of his coworkers have stuck by him. One of those people has been his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn, who has previously spoken out in defense of Pratt. Now, upon seeing online calls for the action star to be replaced as Star-Lord, The GotG 3 director has clarified his feelings on the matter.

The GotG director’s response came as a result of a tweet. The Twitter user questioned why Marvel and Disney were still working with the Jurassic World actor They even went as far as to suggest the MCU should replace him with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’s Patrick Wilson. Upon seeing the tweet, Gunn came to the defense of his leading man by replying:

For what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him.

Unfortunately, feelings about the actor’s image have led to the label of ‘the worst Chris” by some netizens resulting in many of his co-stars and family members coming to his defense. Of course, Pratt must be used to online backlash at this point. He suffered some internet pushback over a series of alleged tweets disparaging Muslims and reportedly using the N-word, which were later proven to be false.

The Parks and Recreation alum recently faced online opposition again after his casting as Mario in Super Mario Bros. due to not having Italian roots like Mario. Similar to the Star-Lord recast, online followers wanted Danny DeVito to replace him, but the producers backed the actor, saying he would be “phenomenal” voicing the video game icon.

Of course, Chris Pratt has defended Gunn in the past as well. After the director was let go for a time by Disney over past tweets, Pratt sent out a cryptic message seemingly about Gunn's firing before opening up about his own feelings about what happened. Pratt later proved his loyalty to the Suicide Squad director by voicing his satisfaction over the company rehiring the director.

The online perception hasn’t affected Pratt’s thriving career; in fact, he has multiple upcoming movies and TV shows arriving in 2022. Audiences will see the Onward actor first in Jurassic World: Dominion, which arrives in theaters on June 10, before returning as Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder debuting on July 8.