Hayley Atwell And Tom Hiddleston Goofing Around For Valentine’s Day Makes Me Happy The Marvel Actors Are Teaming Up Again

The MCU is large, with quite the star-studded cast, and with as many actors as the MCU has they’re bound to come back together outside of their comic book counterparts. It’s always nice to see when they not only have other projects, they’re passionate for, but also having fun with their former MCU co-stars. Actors Hayley Atwell and Tom Hiddleston were seen goofing around for Valentines Day, and it’s really sweet to see them having fun.

In a post on The Jamie Lloyd Company’s Instagram page, they shared a video of the Much Ado About Nothing cast trying to spell ‘love’ with their bodies on top of a sea of pink confetti to celebrate Valentines Day. It’s quite funny on its own, especially that ‘V’ attempt; but the video does include Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell attempting to make the letter ‘L’.

Back in October of 2024 it was announced that Captain Carter and Loki God of mischief, were going to star on the west end production of Much Ado About Nothing, a classic Shakespeare comedy. The play itself seemingly acting as a nice break for Atwell and Hiddleston, following their previous roles.

Just last fall Atwell celebrated the release of the animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, which was well liked by those who enjoy the Tomb Raider franchise, even if it might not be as accessible to everyone. She is also set to star in Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning later this year.

As for Hiddleston, The Life of Chuck a film adaptation of Stephen Kings’ book was also released last fall, which also included fellow MCU star Karen Gillan. As of writing this there is still no news on Loki season 3, but Hiddleston does have another Disney+ project forthcoming. And of course, we can’t forget that reports do tell that Peggy Carter will be coming back in Avengers: Doomsday in a big way. So there’s lots to look forward to between the two of them if you can’t see them on the stage.

Despite Atwell and Hiddleston’s names being on the playbill, there are still tickets available for future performances. While the performance for V-day itself is fully sold out, you can still catch it if you are in the neighborhood. And you can catch them in their various MCU appearances with a Disney+ subscription.