Still No Word On Loki Season 3, But Tom Hiddleston Has Another Disney+ Project Coming Soon

Although we’ve seen plenty of delights debut on the 2024 TV schedule , I will admit it’s been kind of sad not to be on the timeline where we’re discussing how Loki Season 3’s season finale changed the game ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. Unfortunately, there’s still no word on whether the Tom Hiddleston-led ensemble drama will be returning as an upcoming Marvel TV show or not, but the Thor franchise vet does have another Disney+ project coming soon. And I have to say, it’s actually kind of fitting, on top of sounding pretty awesome.

Operating under the working title of Surviving Pompeii with Tom Hiddleston, this is one of four new unscripted science series that are being produced for National Geographic’s streaming presence. Part of the press release announcing this revealed to the world a fun fact that only makes me all the more excited to see this series:

Hiddleston, who studied Classics at Cambridge University and is a dedicated enthusiast of ancient history, embarks on a detective-like quest, breathing life back into the lost voices of Pompeii’s people. Each episode uncovers real stories hidden for centuries, revealing the extraordinary instants of everyday life that allow us to touch the humanity of those who lived almost 2,000 years ago. National Geographic Content

Before anyone gets too bummed out over no further elaboration over that previous Loki Season 3 update from EP Brad Winderbaum, this project actually has executive producer Kevin R. Wright onboard. Seeing as he also comes from the team that helped make that Marvel Television landmark a hit, there could be a possibility that Wright and Tom Hiddleston’s time on Surviving Pompeii will give them more of a chance to break what a story for Season 3 could look like.

That is, if you can tear Tom Hiddleston away from the ruins of Pompeii for long enough to even have such a conversation. Now armed with the knowledge that the Crimson Peak star has history on the brain through his studies, I can’t help but picture him examining these remnants of history with wide eyed wonder.

If Surviving Pompeii does well enough, there might also be a potential for follow-ups in a similar vein, which could easily see Mr. Hiddleston running away with the gig. So even if a theoretical pitch that follows Loki Season 2's emotional ending doesn't materialize, we could see the former Trickster God become the world's favorite pseudo-history professor. When you think about it, that kind of career move makes perfect sense.

It’s funny that Surviving Pompeii is on the table three years after Loki Season 1 aired. I say this because the second episode, “The Variant,” took Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) to Pompeii itself in that early inning of its overall story. Perhaps making that episode inspired The Night Manager's lead to throw this project on his plate.

Of course, there's also the fact that on-screen brother Chris Hemsworth has his own ongoing showcase for the world of reality in the recently renewed series Limitless with Chris Hemsworth . While this isn't exactly sibling rivalry, that could have been another inspiration for Hiddleston to get into the unscripted programming market.

Unfortunately, there isn't a specific production or even release date in mind for Surviving Pompeii, so don't get too excited just yet.For now though, you're more than welcomed to revisit Tom Hiddleston's adventures as Loki throughout the MCU's movie and TV projects, thanks to the power of a Disney+ subscription.

For those of you lucky enough to be in the right place, at the right time, you can catch Hiddleston's Much Ado About Nothing. Co-starring fellow MCU vet Hayley Atwell, the production will run at the West End's Theater Royal Drury Lane, between February 10th and April 5th.