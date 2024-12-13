Avengers: Doomsday Report Claims Peggy Carter Is Coming Back In A Thrilling Way

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always keeping fans on their toes, thanks to new projects in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Moviegoers are eager for information about upcoming Marvel movies, especially the next two Avengers flicks. And good news, because a report about Doomsday claims Peggy Carter is coming back in a thrilling way.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen the way Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter has come in and out of the narrative. That includes her cameo in Doctor Strange 2 as Captain Carter, and a report by Deadline claims that she'll once again become that version of the character in Avengers: Doomsday.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but it looks like a number of MCU favorites will appear as variants of their character. We already knew Robert Downey Jr. was playing Doctor Doom, and Captain America actor Chris Evans is returning as well.

This news might be surprising for some hardcore fans since Atwell as open about her negative feelings over Captain Carter's appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After all, she barely got on the screen before being brutally killed off by The Scarlet Witch. We'll just have to see what Avengers: Doomsday decides to do with the character.

Peggy and Steve finally got their dance in Avengers: Endgame, with the star-crossed lovers having a happy ending after all. Since then Captain Carter debuted in the animated series What If...? before making her way to live-action. Hopefully she gets to have a longer arc (and live through) whatever is coming the character's way in Avengers: Doomsday.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It's been fascinating to see the way that Hayley Atwell has weaved in and out of the MCU over the years. To be fair, her only starring roles have been in Captain America: The First Avenger and (obviously) the Agent Carter TV series. And she's continued to play that role through various roles including voicing episodes of What If...?, a small but memorable role as old Peggy in The Winter Soldier, and through flashbacks in Avengers: Endgame. As such, it feels like Agent Carter could be used in endless ways when she pops up during Doomsday.

This rumor comes just days after Chris Evans was revealed to be in the cast of Avengers: Doomsday. Some fans hoped he's be an evil Cap variant who works for HYDRA, which might be a way to bring in Captain Carter. It's unclear, but The Russo Brothers are clearly making strides regarding the movie's cast.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The next Marvel movie heading to theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th, and Avengers: Doomsday will eventually follow suit May 1st, 2026. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.