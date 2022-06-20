Chris Evans Reacts To Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter In Doctor Strange 2

Phase Four of the MCU has been bananas, with filmmakers greatly expanding the narrative through TV and movie projects. The latest project to hit theaters is Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which featured an alternate universe with Marvel’s Illuminati . That includes Harley Atwell bringing Captain Carter to life in live-action for the first time. And now Chris Evans has reacted to her taking up the shield in Doctor Strange 2.

Halfway through Doctor Strange’s sequel, Benedict Cumberbatch's title character and Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez travel to Earth-838 and encounter The Illuminati. The ill-fated team includes Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter, who had a small but badass role in the blockbuster. Chris Evans was recently asked by MTV about his co-star wielding the shield on the big screen, to which he said:

I haven’t seen [Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness] yet, but I heard it. I mean she’s perfect for it. … She’s truly just one of the best actresses I’ve ever worked with and just one of the loveliest humans. So, I couldn’t be happier for her.

Well, there you have it. While Chris Evans hasn’t actually been able to see Hayley Atwell’s performance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, he seems thrilled to bits about his frequent Marvel co-star getting the chance to throw the shield in live-action. Hopefully he’ll be able to catch her big scene (and grisly death) when the movie arrives on Disney+ shortly .

Hayley Atwell has had a fascinating tenure in the MCU, with roles big and small. After starring in Captain America: The First Avenger, she was given a short-lived spinoff series on ABC titled Agent Carter. She’d end up reprising her role as Peggy for small roles in The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Endgame, and Ant-Man. Although Atwell’s latest appearance gave her superpowers, Cap’s shield, and a fancy jetpack.

As a superhero, Captain Carter debuted during the premiere episode of Disney+’s animated series What If…? That episode was universally acclaimed, and fans were delighted that Hayley Atwell voiced her signature character for the occasion. And as such, her live-action appearance in Doctor Strange 2 was super thrilling for the hardcore Marvel fans in the audience. It remains to be seen if Atwell will get the chance to play Captain Carter again; she certainly made a splash in the Illumanti scenes.

As for the main timeline of the MCU, the individual actually taking on the mantle of Captain America is none other than Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson. Fans were able to see this transition happen before our eyes with the live-action series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, before Captain America 4 was ordered starring Mackie in the title role. Chris Evans seems similarly psyched about his co-star getting this chance to take on the mantle in the main timeline.