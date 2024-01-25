Hugh Jackman’s Response To Wrapping Deadpool 3 Is So On Brand

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine, regularly releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movie heading to theaters is Shawn Levy's Deadpool 3, which will finally bring Wade Wilson into the shared universe. After a few delays, Deadpool 3 has finally wrapped, and Hugh Jackman's celebration was super on brand.

Theres not much we know about Deadpool 3, as Reynolds and company have been trying to guard the movie's secrets as best they can. Anticipation for the movie has been building thanks to Deadpool 3's cast list, especially Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine. With the movie's principal photography finally completed, he posted on Instagram, sharing what he loved and what he endure about suiting back up as the clawed mutant. Check it out below:

How funny is that? While Hugh Jackman seems thrilled with what happened on the set of Deadpool 3, he's also not going to miss some of the complications of the job. That includes a strict diet and 4AM workouts to look superhero swole in the blockbuster. And smart money says that work is really going to pay off when the movie hits theaters this summer.

Jackman shared this video with his over 31 million followers on Instagram. In it he's finally freed from his Logan beard, presumably right after he was finally wrapped on Deadpool 3. And in the end he put 6 months of work into returning to his signauture role for the long-awaited blockbuster sequel.

Marvel fans are hyped to see Jackman and Reynolds' faux feud play out on the big screen in Deadpool 3, and their chemistry is likely going to be electric. Wade Wilson and Wolverine have a famously prickly relationship in the comics, and smart money says that's going to be brought to the movie. And I'm hoping their quarrels end up a bloody mess, given both characters' healing powers and penchant for violence and dismemberment.

The sixth-month shooting period for Ryan Reynolds' movie was partially thanks to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which basically shut down the entertainment industry as a whole. Deadpool 3 shut down production, with director Shawn Levy and company starting to edit together what they'd shot as a result. And given the fact that the movie will hit theaters this summer, those involved with post-production are going to have to work fast. The pressure is definitely on for the MCU version of the franchise to stay as violent and R-rated as its predecessors.

Deadpool 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, be sure to check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next film experience, either in theaters or via a streaming service like Disney+.