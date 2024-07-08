Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Ate Meat On Sticks And Made It Look Like Wolverine’s Claws, And I Fully Approve Of This (Totally Juvenile) Behavior

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly growing, thanks to both theatrical releases and projects that are available with a Disney+ subscription. The next upcoming Marvel movie heading to theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, which will put Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' faux feud on display. While promoting the blockbuster, Jackman and Reynolds ate meat on sticks and made it look like Wolverine’s claws. And I fully approve of this (totally juvenile) behavior.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, but that'll change soon as the movie is finally being released this month. One thing is clear: Jackman and Reynolds are having a fun time promoting it. And that sense of fun was definitely display on Jackman's Instagram Story, where the dynamic duo (plus director Shawn Levy) where photographed with skewers of meat. And of course, the X-Men icon put them between his fingers ala Wolverine's claws. Check it out below:

I mean, how cute is that? Many of us who grew up watching the Marvel movies in order (including the X-Men franchise) know this feeling: putting something between your fingers to pretend to have Logan's claws. Anything works: a knife, straws and now apparently some kebobs. And that fun extends to the man who has spent decades playing the character on screen.

As title characters, Reynolds and Jackman are leading the cast list of Deadpool & Wolverine, and it sounds like they really had a fun time on set. So it makes sense that this sense of play would extend to the movie's long promotional tour.

The trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine have helped to buoy excitement for the forthcoming threequel, they've been careful not to reveal too much about the movie's contents. Indeed, most of the footage seems to be from the same few scenes. And as such, fans are filling in the blanks with a number of popular rumors and theories about what might go down.

A great deal of the chatter surrounding Deadpool 3 is about which actors may or may not pop up throughout the course of its mysterious runtime. With the multiverse in play (including Loki's Time Variance Authority), it feels like just about anything could happen when it finally hits theaters at the end of July. Rumored characters whose named have been tossed around online include Halle Berry's Storm, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, and Famke Janssen's Jean Grey. Then there's other rumored characters like Jennifer Garner's Elektra, as well as Taylor Swift as Dazzler or maybe even Lady Deadpool.

While there are clearly a ton of questions surrounding Deadpool 3, what is clear is that there's a ton of love shared between Jackman, Reynolds, and Levy. And one can only imagine how that'll translate to the finished product.

All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.