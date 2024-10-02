Kit Connor Reveals Hilarious Advice Heartstopper Co-Star Joe Locke Gave Him About Starring On Broadway

Heartstopper's third season is about to make its triumph return to Netflix as part of the 2024 TV Schedule, and Kit Connor isn’t slowing down to enjoy the celebration. In fact, he’s busier than ever. Coincidentally following in his co-star Joe Locke’s footsteps, Connor made his Broadway debut at the end of September in Romeo + Juliet. Since the two actors are close, it makes sense that Locke would share some advice to help make the transition to “The Great White Way” a little easier.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the first time in his career, Connor was joined on stage by his Romeo + Juliet co-star Rachel Zegler, who is also making her dream Broadway debut. While the two talked about the modern musical and their individual projects, Fallon mentioned Locke’s 2024 Broadway debut in Sweeney Todd before asking Connor what advice, if any, the Agatha All Along Teen portrayer shared. The Wild Robot voice actor responded first with:

He gave me a massive list of restaurants in New York. All he loves to do is just go and eat and gossip.

It wasn’t the advice Connor was probably hoping for, save for being on an empty stomach, but he did appreciate it nonetheless. In fact, he went on to tell Fallon that he has visited one of the restaurants on the list, and it didn’t disappoint, supplying one of the best meals of his life.

At least fans can rest easy knowing Locke is helping keep his Heartstopper boyfriend well-fed, because his advice hasn’t been helpful in other areas of the actor’s Broadway career. As Connor put it:

Performance-wise, he gave me nothing.

Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like Connor needed any advice. Previews have only just begun on the modern adaptation of the Shakespeare story being directed by Tony Award Winning Director Sam Gold with musical help from singer/songwriter Jack Antonoff, but so far, so good. While official reviews haven’t come in yet, some fans broke theater etiquette to film clips of the musical and shared them online, causing an outpouring of support for the show. The videos capture Zegler and Connor’s emotional duet and a swoon-worthy kiss between the pair.

Unfortunately, not everyone is going to be able to make the trip to New York City to see the unique musical, but at least we can all witness Connor play another hopelessly in-love character when Heartstopper Season 3 releases on Netflix. The new episodes might be the perfect fix, too, considering the season promises to add some major challenges and drama to the young LGBTQ+ couple’s life. Connor and Locke have also both teased the sexual chemistry between their characters and how the show has added more “steamy” scenes between them now that they’re older and more established in their relationship.

If you’re in New York City, you can grab tickets to the unique show now by heading to the official website. But you better act fast because it’s only running until February 2025. If not, head on over to Netflix to stream the first two seasons of Heartstopper before Season 3 drops on Thursday, October 3rd.